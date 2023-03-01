Seeded No. 6 for the Section 4A Tournament, the Central wrestling team earned an upset bid over No. 3 Eden Valley-Watkins, defeating the Eagles 41-33 to move on to the semifinal round.

The Raiders came out strong at the lower weights to take a commanding lead. Parker Honl (106 pounds), Nate Venske (113), Ryan Neubarth (120) and Collin Degn (126) all earned pins to give Central a 24-0 lead. After the Eagles’ first win of the dual, the Raiders rattled off three more wins, each of which came with bonus points. Reese Lentsch (138) and Lucas Conser (152) both won by major decisions with scores of 9-1 and 12-1 respectively, while Tyler Neubarth (145) won by forfeit. Up 38-6, the Raiders were in complete control, with Carter Storms (170) earning the last victory for Central with an 8-7 decision. At 182, Connor Hansen did not win, but did more than enough to keep the Eagles’ comeback hopes from coming true, as he forced the match to go into sudden victory, not giving up any bonus points that the Eagles desperately needed.

Load comments