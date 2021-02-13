The Central wrestling team picked up a lot of individual wins last week, with the lower weights showing some strong potential.
The lower weights were especially strong on Saturday, as the Raiders lost only two matches between 106 pounds and 138 pounds in the two duals.
Against St. James Area, Gabriel Michels (106), Caleb Michels (126), Lucas Conser (132) and Carter Storms (138) each won by fall, with Tyler Neubarth (113) winning with a 10-4 decision to put the Raiders up 27-6.
Against Wabasso, Neubarth, Conser and Storms each won by fall, while Gabriel Michels and Caleb Michels won 11-4 and 9-7 (sudden victory) to put the Raiders up 24-6 almost halfway through the dual.
The difference between the two duals was the finish. In the 63-18 win over Saint James Area, the Raiders went on a roll to capture the win, getting pins from Terrance Eddings (145), Blake Kimpling (220) and Nicholas Christianson (285), while Connor Hansen (170), Sean Weckman (182) and Lucas Urness (195) each won by forfeit. In the 28-46 loss to Wabasso, Weckman was the only one to pick up a win in the last half of the dual, winning with a 16-3 major decision.
Against St. Peter, a slow start had the Raiders trailing early, only for the upper weights to keep the score close. Central ultimately lost 45-33, but won three of the final four matches.
Weckman and Christianson both won by fall and Kimpling won a 3-0 decision for a run of three consecutive victories to get the score within six points going into the final match, but a forfeit delivered the win to the Saints.
Earlier in the match, Colin Degn (106) won by fall, Conser won by forfeit and Eddings won by fall.
