Sean Weckman eclipsed 30 wins on the mat this season for the Raiders and is now heading to the Class A State Wrestling Tournament.
“It’s an accomplishment and a goal that I set for myself at the start of the year,” he said.
The Central junior upset several wrestlers on his way to first place at the Section 4A Tournament Feb.
22.
“I did really well considering I was the No. 4 seed and ended up taking first,” Weckman said.
In the 195 pound bracket, Weckman pinned his first opponent in the second period, then moved on to battle the No. 1 seed. Weckman out-dueled the higher seed to win 9-6 and move on to the championship match. Then against the No. 2 seed, Weckman earned a state berth with a 3-1 sudden victory win.
“It was really just a a lot of happiness, that a lot of the work I’ve put in finally paid off,” he said.
Weckman had to defeat two seniors seeded above him to reach the state tournament, playing the role of underdog each time.
“[It means] knowing that its not going to be an easy walk to first,” Weckman said of being the lower seed. “It’s going to be me pushing myself and working hard.”
Weckman credits hard work and his teammates for his trip to state, and is looking forward to competing at the Xcel Energy Center Feb. 28-29.
“[I am excited] just being able to compete there, since I’ve never been able to do it before,” he said.
Section 4A Results
Weckman was not the only Raider hovering around 30 wins, as Terrance Eddings moved to that mark with a pair of wins at the section tournament, placing fifth with an 8-7 win and 1 9-6 win.
A trio of Central wrestlers placed third at the meet. Reese Lentsch won by fall and an 8-6 decision, Blake Kimpling won three times by fall, Sean Franck won by fall and a 5-0 decision.
Carter Storms placed fourth with a 10-4 win and a pin.
Lucas Urness placed sixth with a 5-4 win, while Nick Christianson placed sixth with a pin.
Caleb Bohlman placed seventh, Riley Lentsch and Jacob Thimsen both placed eighth.
