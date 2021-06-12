The Central track and field team had a strong showing at the Subsection 8 Meet June 3 in Glencoe, with 12 Raiders moving on to the June 12 Section 2A Championships in Mankato. The section team includes Grace Strickfaden, Amanda Brinkman, EllaMae Neaton, Emma Goetz, Allie Fritz, Maddy Gamber, Terrance Eddings, Nathan Panning, Mitchell Druley, Tyler Smith, Danny Padilla and Jake Druley.
“We have a lot to be proud of tonight, with a lot of top-six finishers,” said coach Jacob Schrupp.
In addition to winning the 800 meters and participating on the qualifying 4x400 relay team, Tyler Smith broke a school record by fractions of a second (while also taking time to help the baseball team compete in the section playoffs). Smith posted a winning time of 1 minute, 59.2 seconds, just 0.5 second faster than the 2004 mark set by Adam Burandt.
Smith will also be joined at the section championships with his relay teammates as he, Danny Padilla, Terrance Eddings and Mitchell Druley took second place with a time of 3:36.19.
The girls are also sending a 4x400 relay team to the section meet, as the team of Grace Strickfaden, Allison Fritz, EllaMae Neaton and Emma Goetz took second place as well with a time of 4:29.08.
In addition to Smith’s first-place finish, the Raiders also had three more athletes take the top spot. Allison Fritz took first in the shot put with a throw of 35 feet, 1 inch, Mitchell Druley crossed the line first in the 1,600 (5:07.49) and Amanda Brinkman gave the distance runners another win in the 1,600 (6:03.45). Fritz and Druley also participated on the qualifying relay teams, while Brinkman qualified in the 3,200 with a fourth-place finish of 13:39.04.
Three more girls on the 4x400 relay team qualified in individual events, as Grace Strickfaden took third in the 100 (13.15), EllaMae Neaton placed fourth in the 1,600 (6:13.59) and Emma Goetz finished second in the 400 (1:03.19).
Terrance Eddings qualified in three events, taking third in the long jump (18-9), fourth in the 100 (12.18) and participating on the 4x400 relay team.
Three more Raiders are heading to the Mankato meet, as Jake Druley took second in the 3,200 (10:51.57), Nathan Panning was fourth in the triple jump (34-0.50) and Madelyn Gamber finished fourth in the long jump (14-6).
Boys results
100 Meters
4 Terrance Eddings 12.18
10 Josiah Schnabel 12.82
16 Brandon Backstrom 13.97
200 Meters
12 Collins Willems 29.39
14 Sawyer Goetze 30.26
15 Caleb Michels 32.60
400 Meters
7 Kieran Allison 1:04.84
9 Christian Vera 1:11.46
10 Brandon Backstrom 1:12.22
800 Meters
1 Tyler Smith 1:59.20
10 Aaron Druley 2:38.43
11 Gabriel Michels 2:43.90
1600 Meters
1 Mitchell Druley 5:07.49
7 Gabriel Michels 5:44.20
3200 Meters
2 Jake Druley 10:51.57
4x100 Relay
3 Josiah Schnabel, Mitchell Druley, Danny Padilla, Terrance Eddings 47.85
4x400 Relay
2 Danny Padilla, Terrance Eddings, Mitchell Druley, Tyler Smith 3:36.19
Shot Put
10 Grant Erickson 32-00.00
13 Treyton Gratz 29-10.00
14 Caleb Michels 20-11.00
Discus
10 Grant Erickson 89-09
12 Nathan Panning 77-10
13 Brandon Backstrom 65-09
High Jump
5 Brandon Backstrom 4-09.00
Long Jump
3 Terrance Eddings 18-09.00
6 Danny Padilla 17-00.00
9 Aaron Druley 16-05.00
Triple Jump
4 Nathan Panning 34-00.50
5 Aaron Druley 33-09.50
8 Treyton Gratz 30-08.00
Girls results
100 Meters
3 Grace Strickfaden 13.15
13 Madelyn Gamber 14.60
17 Avery Lueck 15.13
200 Meters
5 Grace Strickfaden 27.69
8 Emma Goetz 29.57
12 Allison Fritz 30.58
400 Meters
2 Emma Goetz 1:03.19
9 EllaMae Neaton 1:17.88
800 Meters
8 Teagan Wenzel 3:05.02
1600 Meters
1 Amanda Brinkman 6:03.45
4 EllaMae Neaton 6:13.59
8 Teagan Wenzel 6:46.69
3200 Meters
4 Amanda Brinkman 13:39.04
4x100 Relay
5 Avery Lueck, Rachel Scott, Elizabeth Lenzen, Madelyn Gamber 1:00.31
4x400 Relay
2 Grace Strickfaden, Allison Fritz, EllaMae Neaton, Emma Goetz 4:29.08
Shot Put
1 Allison Fritz 35-01.00
9 Raven McCullough 27-05.00
15 Rachel Scott 21-11.00
Discus
9 Raven McCullough 86-00
17 Elizabeth Lenzen 57-02
18 Rachel Scott 55-05
High Jump
6 Amanda Brinkman 4-06.00
Long Jump
4 Madelyn Gamber 14-06.00
17 Avery Lueck 12-04.50
19 Teagan Wenzel 10-10.00
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.