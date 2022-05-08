The Central softball team had a busy week, splitting a pair of conference doubleheaders before battling Watertown-Mayer in an extra-inning game.
“We had a good week overall last week even though our record might not reveal it,” said coach Darrin Fox. “I was very pleased with our defense at our doubleheaders on both Tuesday and Thursday. Addie Willems threw a great game against LeSueur-Henderson on Tuesday in the 2-0 loss. Our bats were not able to help her out against Chloe Brandt but we did show some much better offense in the second game but fell behind a little too far early in the second game of an 8-5 loss.”
After a pair of close losses to the No. 1 ranked team in Class AA, the Raiders got a pair of lopsided wins against Tri-City United, defeating the Titans 13-7 and 21-3.
“For TCU on Thursday the girls did a very nice job of taking control of the game through the middle innings after falling behind in the first inning,” said Fox. “Sammy Krohn and Addie Willems both got victories for the Raiders in the pitching column and our offense came through with some timely hits as well in the first game.”
Kalli Wischnack went 7/7 at the plate on the day, Emma Conser collected seven RBIs in game two, Laya Hallquist and Kelsey Harms also had good days at the plate for the Raiders.
Fridays game with Watertown-Mayer was a back-and-forth game for both teams with a lot of different ups and downs, but ultimately Watertown-Mayer took advantage of a number of Central errors to win the game 8-7.
“Our baserunning in this game was a bright spot as far as our aggressiveness in some different situations which was a positive for us,” said Fox. “Addie Willems threw the full eight innings and got out of some tough spots. Our offense had a couple of great rallies in the seventh and eighth inning but came up a run short.”
Down by two in the seventh, Hallquist and Wischnack both got on base and scored on a wild pitch to send the game to extra innings. And after the Royals scored two runs in the top of the eighth, Paige Lueck doubled and scored on a single from Hallquist, but the tying run would be stranded on second base.
The Raiders finished the week with a 2-3 record, but took on the top team in the state and came up just one run shy of a Watertown-Mayer team that had won four games in a row.
“Overall it was a productive week for us in seeing some things that we need to continue to work on and things we are doing well,” said Fox.
