The 2019 Central softball team was loaded with talent, defeating the No. 1 ranked team in Class AA in back-to-back to clinch a spot in the state tournament, where they placed second. The Raiders were led by a stellar senior class that almost exclusively made up the starting roster, but then there were players like Kennedy Pexa. The junior earned a spot in the senior-heavy lineup and played in all 28 games for the Raiders, helping them put together a historic season.
“Kennedy fit our roster extremely well last season,” said coach Joe Kley. “We needed an extra outfielder who could also drive in runs in the bottom half of our line up. It was fun to watch her get the chance to succeed without feeling the pressure of having to carry a team. She came up with some big hits for us over the season and added some great depth to our lineup. We were hoping she would be able to slide into a bigger role in the middle of our lineup this season and I know she would have been great for us.”
In 2019, Pexa was one of seven Raiders to tally 30 or more hits (31), batted with an average of .383, knocked in 24 RBIs, scored 19 runs and delivered two home runs. She was also a standout in the outfield, committing just one error all season for a fielding percentage of .958.
“I am an aggressive fielder,” Pexa said. “I’ll go hard for every single ball, even if it means throwing myself over the outfield fence in the outfield, which I have done an embarrassing amount of times. I’m also a consistent hitter, and you can usually count on me to move the runner or get on base.”
Unfortunately for Pexa, her senior year was cut short due to the closure of schools and cancellation of all spring sports due to COVID-19.
“With only having two weeks of practice before schools shut down, I don’t think myself or the team had a lot of time to process the suspension and overall cancellation of our season,” Pexa said. “We didn’t know it at the time, but on what would evidently be our last practice, we played our one game of the season, a wiffle ball game, which was a fun memory.”
But Pexa is no stranger to setbacks, and has shown resilience during tough times. Just to have a chance to play her senior year is remarkable, since she tore her ACL last summer.
“Kennedy has been working hard ever since her injury shortly after last spring’s state tournament,” Kley said. “She got the all clear from the doctors before the season started. Anytime you can make a full recovery from an ACL tear in under a year you must be following doctors orders and working hard in all of your rehab assignments. I know Kennedy wanted to get back onto the field and help us try to stay on top of the MRC conference.”
The road to recovery was long and trying. Not only did she have to put in the work to get back from the injury, she missed her senior season of volleyball as well. But she never gave up and was on the bench every game and was with the team throughout the fall.
“Coming back from my knee injury took a lot of work, and I’m still working my way back now,” Pexa said. “You have to make sure you’re getting your mobility back quick enough and reducing swelling initially. And then actually being able to build back strength is a long process. When I tore my ACL, my goal was to make it back for softball, which wasn’t a guarantee due to the extensive repair I had on my meniscus. So I knew I needed to work as hard as I could every single day in order to make it back for my senior season. I did miss my volleyball season, but I still went to every practice and tournament because I knew the team needed me there. Not on the court, but to support them and be the leader I promised them I’d be for them.”
The injury was a setback for Pexa, losing time playing the sports she loved. But in fighting her way back from the ACL tear, the Central senior learned that she has the ability to push through tough times.
“Dealing with tearing my ACL has been hard,” Pexa said. “For me, it has been more of a mental game than a physical one. Overcoming my knee injury has been a long road; the whole experience has been tough, but it has taught me a lot about myself and what it means to persevere towards my goals.”
While Pexa did not get a chance to earn the spotlight her senior year due to the injury and cancellation of the spring season, her work in the Central program goes far beyond what happens in games.
“Kennedy is a great person on and off the field,” Kley said. “I have really enjoyed getting to know her over the last two and a half years of coaching this team. She is willing to take on any role that I gave her including team captain of this springs team. She is a great student in the classroom as well and a hard worker in the weight room. She is the type or player and person that any coach would love having on their team. She proved to be a great source of humor for us during our State Tournament run as well. The upperclassman really took her under their wing and made her feel like she belonged.”
And while her career featured the highest of highs when beating the best team in state in back-to-back games and playing in the state tournament, then the lowest of lows when losing her senior season, Pexa loved her time as a Central Raider.
“My softball experience with the Raiders, not only in high school, but summer club and domeball as well, has been amazing,” Pexa said. “Because of this program and sport, I have been blessed with life-long friends with whom I share some unforgettable memories. I wouldn’t change a single moment of it.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.