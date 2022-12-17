Central senior Braeden O’Neil went off for a school record 61 points in a 90-82 win over Monticello, as the season-season scoring record holder added to his collection of accolades.
“Braeden is off to a very fast start to the season,” said coach Kyle Strickfaden. “His teammates are doing a good job finding him in favorable situations for him to score. He’s a strong player around the rim, but he’s capable of hitting perimeter shots as well. His versatility makes it challenging for opponents to guard.”
O’Neil may be the benefactor in the points column, but as he said after a 36 point performance in the season opener, the credit goes to his teammates. The Raiders return much of last year’s roster, and one extra season of experience has Central looking really tough to beat.
“The team is off to a good start to the season,” said Kyle Strickfaden. “We’re more efficient on offense and a little more discipline on defense compared to this point a season ago.”
The Raiders were tough to stop inside, scoring on 60 percent of their shots from inside the arc, making 24 free throws and grabbing 56 rebounds, including 20 offensive.
Also scoring for the Raiders was Michael Mackenthun (13), Austin Dent (7), Aiden Wachholz (4), Jake Druley (3) and Aiden Jensen (2).
O’Neil also hauled in 23 rebounds (10 offensive) to earn the double-double. Mackenthun also recorded a double-double with 10 rebounds. Also hauling in rebounds was Wachholz (7), Dent (5), Jake Druley (4), Jensen (2), Mitchell Druley (1) and Aaron Druley (1).
Jake Druley led the team in assists with five, O’Neil had three, Dent had two, Jensen and Wachholz each had one.
Mackenthun and Jake Druley each had four steals to lead the team, while Aaron Druley and O’Neil each had two and Dent had one. Dent also had a block in the win.
