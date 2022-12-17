Central senior Braeden O’Neil went off for a school record 61 points in a 90-82 win over Monticello, as the season-season scoring record holder added to his collection of accolades.

“Braeden is off to a very fast start to the season,” said coach Kyle Strickfaden. “His teammates are doing a good job finding him in favorable situations for him to score. He’s a strong player around the rim, but he’s capable of hitting perimeter shots as well. His versatility makes it challenging for opponents to guard.”

