After a strong 2019 season, the Central baseball team was excited about the upcoming season when the snow started to melt. After defeating several ranked teams and playing in a couple of one-run games with a few others, the Raiders came into the 2020 season with a lot of hype and a lot of participants.
“We had 47 guys out 9-12 and we were really excited, felt like we had a good team,” said coach Jon Wroge.
But as has been the case with spring athletes across the globe, that excitement has been dampened by the developments regarding COVID-19. The Raiders had just gotten back to practice when the changes started happening. Professional and collegiate athletic organizations started to postpone or cancel activities. Then, the Minnesota State High School League limited attendance at games and participation for athletes, only to outright cancel the state basketball tournaments and postpone the spring season.
“I feel awful or the kids, but this is something that has never happened before, we just have to roll with the punches,” Wroge said. “Even though baseball is important to me and others, there are things that are bigger than that.”
Under the March 17 rules handed down by the MSHSL, coaches and directors may not have in-person contact with participants, require participants to gather together or require any workouts or skills training. While the developments surrounding COVID-19 are happening quickly and around the world, as of March 23, the Raiders are still working in the hopes the season will resume.
The changes imposed on spring athletes have come with a big slice of irony. In years past, late snowfalls have forced delays to the season and even forced all matchups to be played as doubleheaders. But this season, the weather had seemingly finally cooperated and the players may have been able to avoid a shortened season with the snow all but gone in mid March. But now the fields sit empty due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“My daughter, a junior, said, ‘Look at the field, we could have been on the field over spring break and have been outside,’” Wroge said.
The weather being nice could still be helpful even if the games are delayed or canceled.
“With the weather, hopefully they can get outside, maybe shoot some baskets just to get a little bit of normalcy back into their lives,” said Wroge.
As of March 23, the possibility of a season is still alive, but the Raiders do not want to get tangled up on the anxiety of whether or not they get to play this spring.
“We’re telling our players, our seniors, we still have got a chance, we just have to control the things we can control,” Wroge said.
After all, teams across the state are feeling the impact of the postponement and possibility of a cancellation. Conference foe Le Sueur-Henderson was set to start the season ranked No. 8 in Class AA and boasted a roster of several college-bound athletes. The Raiders were also set to field several college-bound players in what could have been a rematch of a 5-4 loss for Central to the Giants last season.
“I told [the LSH coach], we might not have beat them, but we’d give them a dogfight,” Wroge said as the coaches shared a laugh.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.