The Central wrestling team is back on the mat and working hard to make the 2021-22 season a memorable one.
“Practice has been going really well - the kids took to it like ducks to water,” said coach John Michels. “They’re getting after it really hard. I’ve got really good numbers, we’re really experienced even in our new kids, it’s been really good.”
The Raiders are strong in the lower and middle weights, particularly 106 pounds to 160, which should help them control competitive matches with early points.
“We are a very strong team in the lower and middle weights that we could be a formidable opponent,” said Michels. “In some duals where we are favored, that’s what’s going to happen - we’re going to be relying on our little guys, whereas last year we were relying on our big guys.”
The team’s schedule reflects their talent level, as the Raiders are set to take on a number of quality opponents this year.
“I’m looking forward to the first one right out of the gate,” said Michels. “We wrestle this Friday and I’m looking to see how our team does against adversity. We’ve got a top team in Class AA in Mora right away and a very good AAA team in Blaine. We’re going to see right away how our kids respond to adversity. I would say most of our events this year are average to above average to very good kids. We scheduled a very solid schedule this year.”
With a hopefully fuller season than a year ago, more events will lead to more opportunities for growth.
“The events that are on our schedule are going to challenge my varsity kids, but with those same events, it’s going to provide a bunch of opportunities for my younger kids to grow and mature and push for varsity spots. We graduated three quality seniors and I have a lot of underlassmen. I have two seniors this year and I have a lot of underlassmen that are really pushing and that even starts from middle school.”
The tough schedule continues when the Raiders match up against conference and section foes.
“The top of the conference is going to be TCU and Sibley East,” Michels said. “I think we’re going to be right in the mix with Sibley, but I happen to believe TCU is the class of the conference. As for the section, it’s going to be Kimball, the reigning Class A champs. And we’ve got Howard Lake that’s right at the top. If we wrestle to our ability, we could push for a top four or five seed.”
With a competitive schedule and a roster full of talent, the Raiders are excited for the season to kick off.
“My coaching staff and I are really looking forward to this season,” said Michels. “I’m happy with the numbers I have and I’m really happy to see how they’re progressing. And with the girls state tournament happening this year, it will be very interesting to see how it goes because I have my first girl coming out of Norwood this year, and we’ll see how she does.”
