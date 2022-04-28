The Central baseball team got their first batter to round the bases April 21, and even though that was the last time the Raiders would cross the plate, they held on to win 1-0 when taking on Tri-City United, thanks to stellar pitching performance and good defense.
“We played great” said Ben Schefers. “We would have liked to get the bats going a little bit more, but we’ll get there. Like coach Wroge said, we’ll figure it out amd go from there.”
Hunter Neubarth led off the first inning with a single, then moved to second on a wild pitch before scoring on an error when Ben Hoernemann put the ball in play. That was their first and last score, but it was enough as Schefers shut down the Titans offense, earning a complete game win.
“[I played] good, I think I could have done damage control a little better early, but otherwise I felt great,” Schefers said.
Schefers struck out 13 in seven innings with just three hits and two walks, keeping the Titans from scoring any runs. The Raiders defense was stout behind him, with only one error in the game.
“[The defense was] great,” said Schefers. “Quinn Eischens made a great play at short stop and Brayden Kohls ran down a couple of balls in center. It was great.”
Kohls, Schefers, Hunter Neubarth and Jake Kalkas each had a hit in the win, while Tanner Neubarth, Bennett Molva, Eischens and Schefers each drew a walk.
The win came on a rare sunny day, as much of the first 3 weeks of the season have been wiped out by rain.
“Its’ great [to be outside], it’s been cloudy, raining and so many games were postponed,” said Schefers. “We’re just sitting in the gym, playing catch, hitting in the cage, just getting any kind of work in for today.”
