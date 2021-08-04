When Sadie Erickson gets a chance to step up to the plate, she always seems to deliver. After leading a impressive Central softball team to a second place finish at the Class AA State Tournament while unofficially setting the state record for home runs in a season, Erickson went on to great success at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire. In what could be considered her first year on the team (after a freshman season was ended early due to COVID), Erickson went out and set the school record in batting average (a conference high of .481), while leading the conference in slugging percentage (.822), on base percentage (.525), runs scored (41), hits (62), total bases (106) and stolen bases (18). Those marks resulted in earned the sophomore First Team All-WIAC and First Team All-Region selections, as well as First Team All-American Honors.
“It’s pretty amazing, I think that it means that im part of that elite group that everyone dreams to be in,” said Erickson.
While Erickson has earned a reputation for churning out hits, her performance is made all the more impressive when taking into account that her opportunities at the plate have been limited. Being known for knocking a ball out of the park pretty much every game in her senior season at Central, not many high school pitchers wanted to send the ball her way.
“They did not like to give me strikes, I’ll say that,” Erickson said. “I usually saw one or two good pitches and I was smart enough to stay away from those bad ones and wait for that one good pitch they would give me. Otherwise, I did get put on a few times. That wasn’t especially fun because I want to go up there and hit. But I get it, if I were facing me, I wouldn’t want to pitch to me either.”
But things changed when the section tournament came around. Needing to defeat the No. 1 ranked team in the state, coach Joe Kley made a strategic decision that would not only give Erickson more chances to hit the ball, it made the already daunting task of pitching to a loaded Raider lineup seem impossible.
“He came up to me one day and asked me how I’d feel about hitting leadoff and I was like, uh, I don’t know, I’ve never hit leadoff in my life because usually you never see a power hitter going up for leadoff,” Erickson said.
Erickson was moved to leadoff and surrounded by slap hitters that are a nightmare for defenses. So if you walk Erickson, you have a runner on base with the top of the lineup coming up. Then when the order comes around with a slap hitter in the No. 9 spot, odds are that Erickson would be batting with a runner on, so again a walk would not be optimal. The move paid off and Erickson finally got a chance to hit more often and the move benefited the team as well with the Raiders defeating the No. 1 team twice in a row to win the section championship. And moving on to the state tournament was a good sendoff for Erickson, as it helped prepare her for the collegiate level.
“That last season we had, going to playoffs, winning sections and going to state really prepared me, one, for just the competition level,” Erickson said. “We were pretty good our senior year so it was hard to find a team that challenged us, so when we got to sections playing Maple Lake and other teams in the state tournament, that was a lot more fun to rally with teams and really just battle with them. And even at those games with the fans that we had it was intimidating because high school softball usually doesn’t have crazy crowds. And our Blugolds games, that’s the type of crowd that we have. There’s a whole fan section in the outfield, all the parents are there. It’s a different type of intensity level. So that just prepared me for that intimidation factor as well.”
Another bump in the road
But as the competition level got better with the state tournament and moving on to college, Erickson hit another speed bump. Erickson was finally getting pitched to and had more chances to put the ball in play, only for everything to stop. Just a few games into her freshman season at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire, COVID caused everything to shut down and the softball season was over.
“It was pretty devastating,” said Erickson. “We were about to go to a game in Illinois, we were doing a little practice before getting on the bus, and coach asked us to go down to the classroom and it was just our chancellor and AD telling us all NCAA divisions were being stopped at that point. Atleast we got to know as a team about it. We were all together which was helpful, but it was still very hard for us to learn about that.”
Erickson returned home and continued her workouts and was fortunate to be young enough to still play competitive summer ball. It wasn’t the same as practicing with her college teammates, something Erickson had gotten used to while at Eau Claire, but it was still a chance to play softball.
“It was interesting because I got so used to being at college and with those people and getting used to that environment, then all of a sudden, I’m sent back home,” Erickson said. “It’s like, what am I supposed to do now? I just tried to keep things as close to normal as possible. I kind of got used to that again and went with it.”
When the school year came around, Erickson and her teammates were cautiously optimistic about the season taking place in the Spring of 2021, but atleast they were together again. And when the season finally came around, Erickson had to adjust quickly to the higher level, having lost a year of experience with only a couple at-bats in 2020 before the season ended early.
“The speed in of the game was a lot faster,” said Erickson. “Balls are coming at you harder, pitches are coming in faster, players are faster, just in general everything is sped up. And the intensity between teams, cheering especially, the energy levels are a lot higher in college.”
Looking at her performance, you would not know that Erickson was essentially a freshman on the team. The sophomore second baseman went 3-3 at the plate in her first game with a home run and three RBIs, putting together a seven-game hit streak to start her sophomore season.
“I just went with the flow and just accepted that this is what we’re doing and I just let it happen,” Erickson said. “I just got used to it. I didn’t let anything scare me or intimidate me, I just went for it.”
Erickson finished the season with All-American honors among many other accomplishments, leading the conference in many statistical categories (batting average, slugging percentage, on base percentage, runs scored, hits, total bases and stolen bases).
“I’ve never been the stats person,” Erickson said. “I think that helped me play a little bit better - not worrying about the numbers so much and just going out and playing.”
While she is know for her offense, Erickson takes equal pride in her defense. One of her favorite moments from the 2021 season was making a play at second base to help her pitcher Abbey Cook earn a perfect game.
“I’ve always enjoyed being engaged in the game, so that’s why I love playing defense as well as hitting,” said Erickson. “It really keeps me engaged in the game, being out there with my teammates and backing up my pitcher, just talking the whole time, that’s super important. Because when I’m just being a DH, you’re not out there with the team and being a part of every play. So I would definitely say I enjoy playing defense as much as offense.”
Whether it is strategy or a pandemic, Erickson has been unlucky at times when looking to deliver a hit to the outfield. But Erickson more than makes up for lost chances with big hits, thanking those around her for their support.
“Having my dad as my role model, he has been my coach all through high school and during the Summer and he’s always been there for me,” said Erickson. “Even when he wasn’t coaching I could hear him talking to me on the sidelines, that gentle reminder of what’s going on. He’s definitely helped me get ready for the college level. And then getting into college, my teammates have been amazing support. The Blugolds team is such a family that I love to have. It’s what I’ve had in the past coming from a small town. So that transition made it super helpful to be successful because then I can just be myself and play my game.”
