When taking on Belle Plaine Dec. 7, the Central girls basketball team overcame an early deficit to keep the game close going into the break.
The Tigers hit four three-pointers to open the game, then scored six more points to put the score at 18-6 just 4 minutes into the game. Down 12, the Raiders called a timeout to regroup, later chipping away at the Belle Plaine lead to force the Tigers to use a timeout to slow the rally.
Allison Fritz and Emma Conser got to past the defense to get to the rim, then Audrey Kamps and Norah Erickson battled inside for tough points. Kamps was rewarded with two trips to the free throw line that netted four points and Erickson got a crucial and-one to get the Raiders back in the game.
Following a Belle Plaine timeout, the Tigers pushed their lead back to double-digits before a pair of three-point plays from the Raiders. Fritz converted and acrobatic and-one and Kassi Herrmann netted a three-pointer after on offensive rebound by Kamps to put the deficit at just four. Conser later hit a three-pointer and a steal and score by Grace Strickfaden put Raiders just one score behind going into the break, down 31-28.
While the first half was all about fighting back against large deficits, the Raiders could not cut into the lead in the second, as the Tigers pulled away to win 66-39, giving Central their first loss of the season (2-1).
Erickson nearly tallied a double-double with nine points and 10 rebounds, while Kamps had six and 11. Fritz had eight points, followed by Conser (5), Zellmann (4), Strickfaden (4), Herrmann (3) and Wischnack (2).
Herrmann and Fritz both had a pair of rebounds, Conser and Zellman each had one.
Fritz led the team in assists with three and was followed by Conser (2) , Herrmann (2) , Kamps (1), Wischnack (1) and Strickfaden (1).
Fritz also had a team-high in steals with three, followed by Conser (2), Herrmann (2), Erickson (2), Kamps (1), Wischnack (1) and Strickfaden (1).
Kamps and Strickfaden each had one block in the loss.
Central 56 Le Sueur-Henderson 52
The Raiders pulled away from the Giants in the second half Dec. 3 to win by four in the battle between conference rivals. Central trailed 28-26 at the break before scoring 30 in the second half compared to Le Sueur-Henderson’s 24.
Points - Fritz 13, Erickson 13, Strickfaden 12, Herrmann 8, Wischnack 3, Conser 2, Kamps 2, Zellmann 2, Brinkmann 1
Rebounds - Erickson 14, Kamps 7, Strickfaden 6, Fritz 2, Herrmann 1 , Conser 1, Zellmann 1, Brinkman 1
Assists - Strickfaden 4, Fritz 3, Wischnack 2, Herrmann 1, Conser 1, Kamps 1
Steals - Strickfaden 3, Wischnack 3, Fritz 2, Erickson 2, Kamps 2
Blocked Shots - Erickson 2, Kamps 1
The Raiders are 2-1 on the season and host Southwest Christian Dec. 12, then travel to St. Peter Dec. 13. Central hosts Mayer Lutheran Dec. 17 before closing out 2019 at Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity Dec. 19 and Jordan Dec. 20.
