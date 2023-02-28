IMGL0086.JPG

The Central girls basketball team played in three games last week, bouncing back from a 64-55 loss to Southwest Christian with a pair of wins over Belle Plaine (58-53) and Medford (63-33). With the win over the Tigers of Belle Plaine, the Raiders earned a sweep of their conference rival and a second place finish in the Minnesota River Conference.

Central 55 Southwest Christian 64

