The Central girls basketball team played in three games last week, bouncing back from a 64-55 loss to Southwest Christian with a pair of wins over Belle Plaine (58-53) and Medford (63-33). With the win over the Tigers of Belle Plaine, the Raiders earned a sweep of their conference rival and a second place finish in the Minnesota River Conference.
Central 55 Southwest Christian 64
The Stars were hot from beyond the arc Feb. 13, going ahead 37-26 at the break, and while the Raiders outscored Southwest Christian in the second half, the first half deficit was too much to overcome.
“Southwest shot very well the first half making nine threes and building an 11 point lead,” said coach Gary Lembcke.
Kassi Herrmann led the scoring effort with 19 points, while Norah Erickson and Lauren Schmidt joined her in double figures with 13 points each. Vanessa Schmidt scored four, Ayla Fox and Brittney Smith both had two each.
Central 58 Belle Plaine 53
The Raiders and Tigers were close all game, but a strong finish from Central had the Raiders earn a 33-24 second half advantage and the win.
“This was a close game from start to finish,” said Lembcke. “We were behind with 3 minutes left and we did a great job of executing on offense as well as stopping them on defense.”
Erickson and Kassim Herrmann led all scorers with 18 and 17 points respectively. Vanessa Schmidt and Lauren Schmidt each had nine points, while Maddy Neumann finished with five.
Central 63 Medford 33
The Raider defense kept Medford from getting into the game, holding the opposition to 15 first half points and 33 overall.
“Our defense was very good making it tough for Medford to score,” said Lembcke.
Erickson led the scoring with 16 and was followed by Lauren Schmidt (12), Ayla Fox (9), Britney Smith (7), Maddy Neumann (6), Kassi Herrmann (5), Vanessa Schmidt (4), Ella Harms (2) and Morgan Johnson (2).
