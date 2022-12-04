With practice starting up for the Central girls basketball team, things are looking up as the players get to work on the court with a good core of returning players, with many coming off of a successful volleyball season.

“We’ve had some great senior leadership which helps a lot, the kids are working hard,” said coach Gary Lembcke. “They are looking to have a very good season this year and continue winning. That’s really motivated them to keep working hard.”

