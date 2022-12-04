With practice starting up for the Central girls basketball team, things are looking up as the players get to work on the court with a good core of returning players, with many coming off of a successful volleyball season.
“We’ve had some great senior leadership which helps a lot, the kids are working hard,” said coach Gary Lembcke. “They are looking to have a very good season this year and continue winning. That’s really motivated them to keep working hard.”
The Raiders are led by six seniors - Emma Conser, Morgan Johnson, Josephine Beneke, Kassi Herrmann, Lauren Schmidt and Norah Erickson – many who have played since they were freshmen.
“The seniors are the ones who usually set the tone for the team, how things go,” Lembcke said. “They’re working really hard.”
That core brings a lot of talent in different areas, with numerous players being great at scoring from the perimeter, off the drive or in the post, not allowing opposing defenses to key in on one area.
“We’ve got the capability to be a strong offensive team,” said Lembcke. “I think we’ve got good outside shooting, we’ve got a few players who can drive to the basket, we’ve got some players that can score inside, so those pieces fit together nicely. That should help us, so I think offense should be a strength for us this year.”
That senior core is aided by several players looking to step into bigger roles this year.
“Ayla Fox, last year as a sophomore played varsity and she put in a lot of time to get better, she’s looking a lot better,” said Lembcke. “Maddy Neumann and Britney Smith had very good years on B squad last year, so I think they’re coming in and we’re going to have pretty good depth this year too with those players.”
The battle for the Minnesota River Conference should be a tough one again, with Central, Belle Plaine and Mayer Lutheran all vying for the top spot, while Lester Prairie could play spoiler this year.
“Mayer Lutheran will be tough again, Belle Plaine will be very good, I hope we’re in that mix and I think that we can be,” said Lembcke. “I think Lester Prairie is kind of a dark horse - they can upset some teams this year. They have an excellent point guard that can raise a lot of havoc.”
The out of conference schedule is set to be competitive too, with numerous section opponents and a few schools from a larger class taking on the Raiders this year.
“As far as section games go, Lake Crystal-Wellcome-Memorial, they went to state last year so that will be one we’re looking at,” said Lembcke. “Another one will be Glencoe-Silver Lake, they’ve got another Monohan, so they’re very good. We’ve got a few AAA teams scheduled this year so we’re looking forward to that - St. Peter, we’ve had a good rivalry with them for a few years, Rocori is a new team on our schedule this year, so that will be an interesting matchup.”
The Raiders kick off the season Dec. 2 at Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted, with the home opener set for Dec. 6 against Tri-City United.
