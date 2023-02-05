From a statement released by Central Public Schools:
Central Public Schools varsity girls basketball coach, Gary Lembcke, announces his retirement after 39 years with the program.
Under Coach Lembcke’s leadership the Raiders advanced to the Minnesota state basketball tournament 4 times: in 2007, 2015, 2017, and 2018. Lembcke’s teams have also claimed 13 Minnesota River Conference championships under his tenure. Coach Lembcke was named to the Minnesota Girls Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2016 and was named section Coach of the Year four times, most recently in 2015 and 2018.
“I have thoroughly enjoyed coaching the girls varsity basketball team these last 39 seasons,” said Lembcke. “I have taken great pride in each team and appreciate the hard work that was put in by players and assistant coaches to make our program so successful. It has been a lot of fun helping players develop both on and off the court and I treasure the many friendships that I have made.”
At the time of his announcement, Coach Lembcke had registered 681 wins at the helm of the Raiders placing him 4th all-time in wins as a girls head coach in state history. Gary also served as the Region 2AA section representative for Girls Basketball Coaches Association.
"What an incredible coaching career!" Superintendent Timothy Schochenmaier said. "Gary’s successes over the past 39 years at Central have exceeded everyone's expectations. He developed and won with terrific basketball players, but more importantly, with amazing young women that captivated both the Central community and the fans. He established Central girls basketball as one of the games on the schedule other teams needed to take notice of. As we reflect on Coach Lembcke’s career here, we are grateful for his devotion and I look forward to his final upcoming games as our head coach.”
"It's been an incredible ride, but it's time," Lembcke said.
Central Public Schools will work with Coach Lembcke to honor his career at a game in the future. Former players, alumni, friends, and community members will be invited to participate.
