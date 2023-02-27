With a split of the two games last week, the Central boys basketball team has moved to a 20-3 record on the season.
“The team has been building confidence throughout the year,” said coach Kyle Strickfaden. “All season long the players have been motivated and remain focus on our goals.”
The Raiders lost 66-58 to Belle Plaine, before bouncing back to defeat Glencoe-Silver Lake 84-79.
“The team has been playing well lately,” said Strickfaden. “I like that we’ve been fairly consistent the past month. Belle Plaine is a good team, so we knew this was going to be a tough game.”
The loss to Belle Plaine was Central’s first loss of the year, having started 2023 with 13 consecutive wins. With their hot streak, the Raiders cracked the top 10 rankings in Class AA, debuting at No. 10 in recent weeks.
“It’s nice to have that recognition as a top 10 team in state,” said Strickfaden. “It’s good for our program. The players have done a great job focusing on one game at a time and not get caught up in the rankings.”
Central 66 Belle Plaine 58
The Raiders held a slim lead at the half, but a 41-point surge in the second half by the Tigers led to a Belle Plaine win and a split of the season series between the two teams at the top of the Minnesota River Conference. The Raiders assisted on 16 of 19 field goal attempts, but struggles at the line on both sides of the ball did not help Central’s chances of winning, as the Raiders shot below 50 percent from the line and tallied 24 fouls in the loss.
Noah Strickfaden led the scoring effort with 17, and was followed by Aiden Wachholz (7), Micah Fenney (6), Austin Dent (6), Michael Mackenthun (6), Aiden Jensen (5), Mitchell Druley (5), Grant Erickson (4) and Benjamin Heuer (2).
Dent and Wachholz led the rebounding effort with six each, while Mackenthun and Fenney each had five.
Dent led the team in assists with five, while Strickfaden, Heuer and Mackenthun each had two steals.
Central 84 Glencoe-Silver Lake 79
The Raiders got back to their winning ways with a five-point victory over the Panthers, shooting 46 percent from the field while hauling in 50 rebounds (19 offensive).
Noah Strickfaden led the scoring with 26, while Fenney added 19 and Zach Wickenhasuser had 12. Mackenthun scored nine, Heuer tallied eight, Aaron Druley had six, Dent and Mitchell Druley each had two.
Wachholz led the rebounding effort with 11 to finish with a double-double, while Fenney had nine and Strickfaden had eight. Fenney was one rebound away from a double-double, while Strickfaden finished with a stat line of 26 points, eight rebounds and seven assists.
