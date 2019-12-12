The Central boys basketball team lost the season opener 65-46 Dec. 3, but the pieces for a successful season were apparent.
“The things we struggled with tonight - we can get better at them,” coach Tom Doyscher said.
The first thing that was clear is that the Raiders do not give up. Things looked bleak at the start of the Tuesday night home contest, as Maple Lake jumped ahead 14-2. But Central pushed back with a 18-6 run to knot the game at 20-20, with Brady Will hitting big mid range shots and Dominick Sudheimer netting a few three pointers in between slashing drives to the rim. Then in the second half, when the Irish started to pull away again, the Raiders responded 8-2 run to get back into the game.
“We got down and we fought back, then in the second half we got down again and got it to within [eight],” Doyscher said. “We have a little fight in us.”
Though the Raiders ultimately lost, the season opener showed glimpses of this team’s potential. Brady Will and Hayden Molva look to be a potent tandem in the paint, only to get more dangerous when fellow post player Jerid Fahey returns to the squad.
“Fahey is going to be huge for us, but he is out for a little while,” Doyscher said.
Will tallied 12 points in the loss, while Sudheimer’s inside-out game accounted for a team-high 17 points. The senior guard provides a threat on the perimeter that is complimented by an ability to score off the dribble.
“He’s got a scorer’s view and he’s got skills,” Doyscher said.
Also aiding the Raiders’ 2019-20 season is a deep bench, with a lot of different players seeing action in the opener.
“If there is strength in numbers, we have that,” Doyscher said.
The problems the Raiders faced were turnovers and rebounding, which could be remedied come the end of the season. All-in-all, the positives from the first game outweigh the negatives.
“We’ve got to take care of the ball better, be better on the boards and the rest of it will come,” said Doyscher. “When we move the ball, we get decent shots - we have got some kids who can score.”
The start to the season might be a bit rocky as the players and coaches adjust while facing some quality teams, but come the new year, things should be looking up for the Raiders.
“We will know more about this team when we get through the holiday tournament, and see what we can be,” Doyscher said.
But what is clear right now, is that the players are enjoying their time on the court so far. Even though practices have been moved to before school hours before the sun rises, the Raiders are ready to get working.
“They’re never late, their attitude is fantastic,” said Doyscher.
And enjoying the ride is what it is all about. Doyscher is only coaching for this season and wants the kids to have fun and grow.
“My goals for the season are two things - hopefully we have gotten better and hopefully we beat the teams we should beat, if we do that, the kids will have fun,” said Doyscher. “What I want to have happen is for the kids to have fun in the gym and look forward to the next game.”
Central 41
Hutchinson 82
The Raiders could not keep up with the Tigers Dec. 5, falling 82-41 Thursday night. Central had a balanced scoring effort, but could not keep pace with Hutchinson.
Sudheimer led Central with 11 points, while Will and Jake Melsha each had eight and Molva added seven. Thomas Jensen scored three, while Trystan Duck and Colton Latzke both had two.
Melsha led the team with a pair of three-pointers, Jensen and Sudheimer each had one to give the Raiders four total. Sudheimer was efficient at the line with a 6/6 performance to lead the Raiders.
Central 41
Howard-Lake-Waverly-Winsted 42
The visiting Lakers overcame a hot start from the Raiders to down Central with a one-point victory.
Central opened up a double-digit lead in the first half, going into the break up 33-18. HL-W-W was able to rall in the second however, to give the Lakers the win and move Central to 0-3 on the year.
Sudheimer led the Raiders with 16 points, while Will and Molva each had eight. Smith and Jensen both scored four and Melsha added one point in the loss.
The Raiders host Belle Plaine Dec. 13 before going on the road to close out 2019 with games at Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity Dec. 17 and Southwest Christian Dec. 19. Central then begins the new year with a pair of home games, hosting Waterville-Elysian-Morristown Jan. 2 and Mayer Lutheran Jan. 7.
