After a strong start to 2022 that saw the Central boys basketball team winning six of eight, including victories over a ranked team and the top team in the Minnesota River Conference, the Raiders lost a pair of games last week, falling 63-53 to Lester Prairie and 78-64 to Belle Plaine.
After a slow start at Lester Prairie that had the Raiders down 29-19 at halftime, Central poured in 34 points in the second half, but fell shy of the comeback attempt.
Aaron Druley and Noah Strickfaden gave the Raiders a spark from beyond the arc with seven combined three-pointers, as Druley hit four and Strickfaden made three, with both players finishing with 14 points. Braeden O’Neil led the team in scoring with 20, making 10 free throws while grabbing 15 rebounds (7 offensive) to earn a double-double. Jake Druley scored two points, Aiden Wachholz scored two and Brandon Wickenhauser scored one.
Wachholz had seven rebounds and was followed by Austin Dent (3), Wickenhauser (3), Strickfaden (3) and Aaron Druley (2).
Dent, O’Neil, Strickfaden and Aaron Druley each had two assists, while Wachholz, Michael Machenthun and Jake Druley each had one.
O’Neil had two steals and two blocks, Dent and one and one, Strickfaden had a steal and Machenthun had a block.
On Friday, the Raiders led 36-35 at halftime, but the Tigers rallied with 43 second half points to keep from being swept by Central on the season and stay atop the MRC standings.
The Raiders again got a boost from three-point shooting, but this time it was a balanced effort as six different players connected from beyond the arc – Dent (2), Garon Alar (2), Aaron Druley, O’Neil, Wachholz and Strickfaden.
O’Neil again made 10 free throws and led the team in scoring with 23 points, grabbing 13 rebounds (7 offensive) to earn another double-double. Dent, Wachholz and Strickfaden each scored eight points, Alar tallied six, Aaron Druley recorded five, Wickenhauser finished with four and Jake Druley added two.
Wachholz grabbed five rebounds and was followed by Alar (2), Wickenhauser (2), Mitchell Druley (1), Aaron Druley (1) and Strickfaden (1).
Strickfaden led the team in assists with three and was followed by Wickenhauser (2), O’Neil (2), Dent (2), Mitchell Druley (1), Machenthun (1) and Nolan Glander (1).
Dent had three steals, Aaron Druley had two and O’Neil had one block.
