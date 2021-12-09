Head coach: Kyle Strickfaden
Assistant coaches: Keegan Oak, Wade Vanderlinde, Alex Rome
Captains: Brandon Wickenhauser (senior) and Noah Strickfaden (junior)
Season outlook: “Our team does not have a lot of players with significant varsity experience, so we are young, but talented,” said Kyle Strickfaden. “We should compete with a lot of teams on our schedule.”
Conference/section outlook: “Mayer Lutheran brings back a lot of players from last year, so they should have high expectations for the Minnesota River Conference this season,” Strickfaden said. “Belle Plaine and Lester Prairie will be tough opponents and should be near the top of the conference as well. In the north sub-section, Glencoe-Silver Lake will be very solid again this season.”
First game: The Raiders put up a bunch of points in the season opener against Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted, defeating the Lakers 71-55. Central got out to a 37-27 lead at the break before scoring 34 more points in the second half. Noah Strickfaden led the team with 24 points and three more players joined him in double figures as Bandon Wickenhauser scored 17, Braeden O-Neil tallied 11 and Charles Grady poured in 10. Gavin Sudheimer scored four, Garon Alar added three and Mitchell Druley finished with two.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.