The Central football team traded touchdowns with Blue Earth Area in the first quarter and tallied more than 300 yards of total offense Friday night, yet the Raiders could not keep pace with the previously ranked No. 2 team in Class AA, as the Buccaneers pulled away with the 61-20 win.
Noah Strickfaden and Jacob Kalkes teamed up for a pair of explosive plays that had the Raiders earn early leads, when Strickfaden found Kalkes for an 87 yard score to put Central up 6-0, then the duo connected again for a 23 yard score the regained the lead for the Raiders at 13-7.
With the Buccaneers pulling away in the second quarter, Strickfaden found another big play when connecting with Ben Hoernemann for a 54 yard touchdown to keep the Raiders within striking distance, but Blue Earth Area was able to keep their distance in the win.
Strickfaden threw for 288 yards and three scores, completing 12 passes while rushing for 22 yards. Kalkes caught four passes for 139 yards (34.8 average) and two touchdowns; Hoernemann caught three passes for 92 yards (30.7) and one touchdown; Austin Dent caught four passes for 38 yards (9.5); Aiden Wachholz caught one 19 yard pass; Lucas Conser caught one 13 yard pass; Zachary Wickenhauser caught a 12 yard pass; Aiden Barthel caught a 3 yard pass. Conser also had two carries for 11 yards (5.5).
Danny Padilla was once again the leading tackler with eight stops, six solo and four assists. Dent had 5.5 total tackles (three solo and five asssists) and Anthony Simons had five tackles (four solo and two assists). Also recording stops were Bennet Molva (3.5), Kalkes (3.0), Hunter DeLoach (3.0), Nathan Panning (2.5), Conser (2.0), Aiden Barthel (1.5), Brandon Backstrom (1.0), Aiden Wachholz (1.0), Riley Lentsch (0.5), Josiah Schabel (0.5), Devin Zellmann (0.5), Jack Norman (0.5) and Thomas Claeys (0.5).
With the loss, the Raiders move to 3-4 on the season. Central hosts Le Sueur-Henderson Oct. 19 for the regular season finale.
