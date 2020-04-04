The pitching staff for the Central baseball team really peaked at the end of the 2019 season, making every opponent work for runs. Whether it was Hayden Molva, Will Hoernemann or Sam Meeker on the mound, the result was still the same – a low scoring game.
In over 100 innings pitched, the three Raiders allowed only 36 walks and limited numerous ranked opponents to only a handful of runs. Whether it was a 4-3 loss to Le Sueur-Henderson, a 2-0 loss to Providence Academy or a 5-4 loss (in extra innings) to Southwest Christian, the pitchers stepped up to the challenge when facing top-10 teams. And to offset those losses, Central had wins over Litchfield and Southwest Christian earlier this season, teams that finished ranked No. 2 and No. 10 in Class AA.
“We did very good last spring, we had a lot of young talent that we are bringing back,” Hoernemann said.
While Meeker was a senior, both Hoernemann and Molva were both juniors and looked to lead the Raiders in 2020. And while the season has been postponed, there is plenty of baseball in Hoernemann and Molva’s future, as both are set to play college ball.
“Its exciting for me, I get to have fun with the game I love and play with friends,” Hoernemann said.
Molva is set to play for Southwest Minnesota State University, while Hoernemann is getting his start at Minnesota West Community and Technical College.
Hoernemann is getting his start at a lower level, but that just underscores his potential.
“Will has a nice build - 6’3”, 6’4”, long arm and long legs,” coach Jon Wroge said. “Will has just got more to grown, but he has a great upside. He will start in junior college and possibly transfer. If he keeps working on his offspeed pitches and places his fastball, he’ll be able to pitch at the next level.”
That is exactly what Hoernemann is hoping for. With practices put on hold due to COVID-19, Hoernemann has been taking advantage of the outdoors around his house in the country and practicing baseball with his brothers. He recently chose to verbally comitt to Minnesota West with the goal of developing his game so he can move on to a higher level.
“I like the coach and I feel that it gives me the best chance to play at the next level,” Hoernemann said.
Hoernemann is looking to get his velocity up in order to play at the next level, as his placement has been the key to his success this far. As a junior, Hoernemann walked only nine batters (one per game) while striking out 48 with an ERA of 2.178.
I can locate the ball very well and I don’t allow a lot of walks,” Hoernemann said. “When you walk guys, it gets the team down, but if you get guys off the bases, it rallies your team.”
Just like Hoernemann, Molva had a stellar junior year, leading his team in wins and strikeouts with six
and 66, while yielding only 16 walks.
“If you needed a strikeout, he could get you one,” said Wroge. “They were both going to have good years in 2020. They can work both sides of the plate, have breaking balls and changeups. If you have three pitches in high school, you’re set.”
But like most players transitioning to the next level, there will be more work to be done to get back to a starting role. But Wroge said that is just a part of the process, and he is all but sure that Molva will be a weekend starter by the end of his collegiate career.
“Hayden will probably need a year to get stronger and get some arm strength, but that is what you want – guys pitching 5 years - you want them throwing when they’re 22, not 18,” Wroge said. “He could have a really good college career, starting in the bullpen, then become a starter, I could see him have a really good college career.”
And while conference foe Le Sueur-Henderson comes into the season ranked No. 8 in Class AA and features several college-bound athletes, the Raiders like their duo leading a strong core of returning players.
“We were looking at giving them a run for their money,” Wroge said.
