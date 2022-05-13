It may have taken 3 weeks longer than they wanted, but the Waconia softball team is finally out on the field.
“I think we’re all glad that we got games rolling,” said Olivia Heyer. “It was nerve-wracking - the suspense of waiting so long and everyone wanting to do good, but I think we got the ball rolling now.”
After the rainy weather delayed the start of their season by more than 2 weeks, the Wildcats finally got on the field in the last few days of April, and now have played nine games 2 weeks.
“It was a little bit off putting to have 3 weeks of practices, that was exhausting in itself, but we’re going on 2 weeks of straight games and that’s exhausting, our pitchers are exhausted.”
But the Wildcats are finding a rhythm, picking up a pair of wins last week while keeping pace with the No. 2 team in Class AAAA in a 1-0 loss.
“There’s room for improvement, we’re learning to play on the field, because we’ve only had three practices outside before these games,” said Lauren Larsen. “Then it was just game after game, so it’s a learning experience. We’re learning one at a time.”
In addition to learn how to play outside after a month of indoor practices, the Wildcats are learning how to play in the biggest class in the state and in a new conference. While there were struggles early, as Waconia did not win in their first week of play, the ‘Cats kicked off last week by going down to the wire with the No. 2 ranked team in Class AAAA before picking up two wins. In the 1-0 loss to Chanhassen May 2, Larsen took on the challenge of one of the best teams in the state, shutting them out for six innings with seven strikeouts.
“For me, [playing in a bigger class is] intimidating, but it also pushes me to work a lot harder,”said Larsen. “I’d say the rewards are a lot better when I know I pitched well against a good team. It makes me feel better than when I pitch against a team that I should pitch well against.”
And though the wins against some of the bigger competition have not come early, just competing with the tougher competition has provided hope for the future.
“For me, it was really nerve-wracking going into a bigger conference, just because they are so good and Chanhassen is a really tough team to beat,” said Heyer. “But only losing to them 1-0 was a big confidence boost for us, so we expect to see improvement.”
The ‘Cats did see improvement in the following days, earning their first two wins of the year when defeating Orono 2-0 and St. Louis Park 4-2.
“We all come from different summer teams, so it’s really hard to come together as one team for only 3 months,” said Heyer. “But I think we’re at the point where we’re all learning how to work together and we’ve won two games now, so we’ll get there.”
In the 2-0 win over the Spartans, Larsen earned the complete game shutout win after Heyer and Tori Schreiner drove in Ellana Keaveny and Lindsey Braun in the fifth inning. Then on Friday, Waconia padded their 1-0 lead that was earned in the first inning with a trio of runs in the fifth, allowing them to hold on to a 4-2 win after a late push from the Orioles.
Braun got on base with a ground ball in the lead-off spot, then moved to second on a single from Keaveny and over to third off the bat of Nicole Weinberger. Heyer then batted in the first run of the game to put Waconia up 1-0 in the first inning.
“We scored in the first inning, which we’ve struggled with, so it was great to see that,” said Heyer.
Waconia then capitalized on some miscues from the Orioles in the fifth inning, as Lily Tellers and Braun both reached base on errors before Keaveny walked to load the bases. Weinberger plated the first run, then Heyer earned her second and third RBIs of the game with a single to put Waconia up 4-0.
With Larsen limiting St. Louis Park to just four hits in seven innings with 11 strikeouts, the four runs were enough for Waconia to hold on to the 4-2 win.
“We played well,” said Larsen. “We hit the ball, we got on, we got over, we got in. We’re making more improvements, we’re scoring more, so I think today was a good day.”
