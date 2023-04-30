The wins have not come early on for the Waconia boys tennis team, but the Wildcats are just happy to be playing. Still a younger program competing against more established teams, the ‘Cats have a tougher road to the win column, though they are just happy to get outside after weather delayed the start to the season.
“It is nice to finally get out here,” said Sam Stanton. “It’s been a little rough the first few weeks - some people have indoor courts where they can practice, but not us.”
While the Wildcats know they have an uphill battle being the younger program going up against bigger schools, they welcome the challenge.
“It’s intimidating, but it’s fun,” said Carben Dock. “We get to play some good competition like Mound Westonka last week, they’ve been ranked pretty well all the other years.”
Waconia faces a lot of tough teams this Spring and the ‘Cats see that as a positive. Playing against the best means the Wildcats will see a higher level of play.
“We’ve got a pretty tough conference, so that’s a lot of good competition,” said Stanton.
It was a busy start once matches started, with three in one week. The season has is young, but the Wildcats like what they have seen already.
“We’re doing good, we’re a young program and we have some potential,” said Dock. “Practice has been looking good.”
The Wildcats are looking forward to the rest of the season, as the team looks to get better each week.
“We’ve just started getting out recently and this team has a lot of spirit, so we’ll get better and better,” said Stanton. “I’d like to see the team get better in general. It’s a great group of kids, so I’d like to see us excel.”
