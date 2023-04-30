The wins have not come early on for the Waconia boys tennis team, but the Wildcats are just happy to be playing. Still a younger program competing against more established teams, the ‘Cats have a tougher road to the win column, though they are just happy to get outside after weather delayed the start to the season.

“It is nice to finally get out here,” said Sam Stanton. “It’s been a little rough the first few weeks - some people have indoor courts where they can practice, but not us.”

