The Waconia boys basketball team split a pair of games to end the regular season, falling to Chanhassen 76-61 before an 89-59 win over St. Louis Park.
The Storm opened up an early double-digit lead over the Wildcats despite numerous blocks by the Wildcats, including a trio of early blocks by Christopher Fulford. Even though the ‘Cats finished with eight blocks, Chanhassen still shot 43 percent from the field on the way to 76 points. And while Waconia was able to hit some shots from the perimeter to keep the Storm pull away, a 33 percent shooting night was not enough to keep up with Chanhassen.
Four Wildcats finished in double-digits, as Jackson Hayes and Will Kirsch had 16 and 15 points, while Fulford and Gavin Olson had 10 each. Soren Marker finished with five, Ty Miller had three and Bryce Anderson had two.
Waconia had a much better night for the regular season finale, shooting 55 percent from the field and 40 percent from beyond the arc on the way to 89 points. Gavin Olson was particularly hot from three-point land, scoring a game high 18 points off of numerous three-pointers. It was a balanced effort as well, with six Wildcats scoring nine or more points – Fulford (13), Tate McDonald (12), Miller (12), Kirsch (10) and Hayes (9). Also scoring was Soren Marker (7), Owen Hiltner (6) and Simon Meath (2).
Waconia excelled in transition, turning nine steals and three blocks into numerous fast break points, while also tallying 26 assists in the win.
After a slow start, Waconia went 11-5 down the final stretch to finish third in the conference with a 9-5 record in Metro West Conference play. Waconia earned the No. 7 seed for the Section 2AAAA Tournament, traveling to No. 2 Edina March 8 with the winner taking on either No. 3 Shakopee or No. 6 Chanhassen March 11.
