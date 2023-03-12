The Waconia boys basketball team split a pair of games to end the regular season, falling to Chanhassen 76-61 before an 89-59 win over St. Louis Park.

The Storm opened up an early double-digit lead over the Wildcats despite numerous blocks by the Wildcats, including a trio of early blocks by Christopher Fulford. Even though the ‘Cats finished with eight blocks, Chanhassen still shot 43 percent from the field on the way to 76 points. And while Waconia was able to hit some shots from the perimeter to keep the Storm pull away, a 33 percent shooting night was not enough to keep up with Chanhassen.

