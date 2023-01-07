The Waconia wrestling team competed in the Rumble on the Red Tournament Dec. 29-30, taking fourth place among a field of more than 60 teams.
Alex Riley won the 220 pound bracket with two wins by fall and a 5-2 decision to reach the championship match, where he won by a 3-2 decision. Riley’s victories in the semifinal and final were against the No. 1 and 2 ranked 220 pound wrestlers in Class A. Riley went into the tournament as the No. 1 ranked wrestler in Class AAA in the 220 pound bracket.
Max McEnelly (195) placed second, winning by two technical falls scored 23-8 and 22-7, while also picking up a win by forfeit.
Lincoln Vick (132) placed third, winning by fall, a 12-1 major decision, an 8-1 decision and then a 2-0 decision in the third place match
Alex Torres (152) placed eighth with two wins by fall, then a pair of wins by decision with scores of 7-0 and 6-0.
Numerous other Wildcats earned points for Waconia, aiding their fourth place finish; Gabriel Witschorik (106) had a win by fall; Carter Katherman (120) had a pair of 12-0 major decision wins; Issac Bonick (138) had a win by fall; Levi Mueller (160) won twice by decision with scores of 3-1 and 2-0, while also winning by injury default; Wil Goldschmidt (160) won by fall and twice by decision with scores of 5-0 and 3-0; Andrew Torres (170) won by a 9-0 major decision, then twice by decision with scores of 5-1 and 7-0; Cooper Jahnke (182) had an 8-6 sudden victory win, then won by fall and a 4-0 decision; Vincent Halliday (285) had a win by fall.
Rankings
In the most recent rankings, the Waconia wrestling team is ranked No. 3 in Class AAA with six ranked wrestlers and two No. 1 ranked wrestlers. Max McEnelly and Alex Riley are both ranked at No. 1 in the 195 and 220 pound brackets respectively, while Lincoln Vick is ranked fourth (138), Maverick Mueller is ranked fifth (132), Alex Torres is ranked eighth (160) and Andrew Torres is ranked 10th (170).
