The Waconia wrestling team competed in the Rumble on the Red Tournament Dec. 29-30, taking fourth place among a field of more than 60 teams.

Alex Riley won the 220 pound bracket with two wins by fall and a 5-2 decision to reach the championship match, where he won by a 3-2 decision. Riley’s victories in the semifinal and final were against the No. 1 and 2 ranked 220 pound wrestlers in Class A. Riley went into the tournament as the No. 1 ranked wrestler in Class AAA in the 220 pound bracket.

