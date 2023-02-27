For the second year in a row, the Waconia girls hockey team won a playoff game, this time defeating Minnesota River 3-0 in the first round of the Section 2A Tournament. The Wildcats had previously lost to and tied the Bulldogs, but ended up victorious when it counted in the postseason.

The Waconia Wildcats earned their second section playoff win in team history against MN River on Feb. 9 and they made program history by securing their first section playoff shutout.

