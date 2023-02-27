For the second year in a row, the Waconia girls hockey team won a playoff game, this time defeating Minnesota River 3-0 in the first round of the Section 2A Tournament. The Wildcats had previously lost to and tied the Bulldogs, but ended up victorious when it counted in the postseason.
The Waconia Wildcats earned their second section playoff win in team history against MN River on Feb. 9 and they made program history by securing their first section playoff shutout.
“Being our fifth year in existence, we are constantly seeing progress on and off the ice,” said coach Kimberly Abrahams. “We are on the right path and are looking forward to continuing our journey next season. The future is bright for the Waconia Wildcats Girls High School Ice Hockey program.”
The Bulldogs outshot the Wildcats 28-26, including a 10-8 edge in the third period, but Abigail Elvebak stopped all 25 shots to earn the shutout win.
Annika Mielke scored twice in the win, with the first goal coming 6 minutes into play on an assist from Mia Kelley. Then after Kendall Miller scored later in the first to put Waconia up 2-0, Mielke scored halfway through the second period to Waconia in good position to hold on to the win.
“Abby Elvebak, our senior starting goalie, had a fantastic game making 28 saves, 16 of which were in the house,” said Abrahams. “Annika Mielke, our leading scorer, tallied two goals, including the game winner. Kendall Miller, our senior captain, scored the insurance goal for our team from the blue line. As a true leader Captain Kendall showed excellent versatility taking on the roles of both forward and defense in the last few games of the season.”
The 3-0 win avenged a 5-3 loss and a 3-3 tie with Minnesota River during the regular season.
“We had previously lost to MN River early in the season and tied them a little later in the season,” said Abrahams. “This third meeting win was the byproduct of the continued growth and improvement that the team has demonstrated over the course of the year.”
Unfortunately for the Wildcats, their season came to an end in the section semifinals, as No. 1 seed Mankato East won 4-0. The ‘Cats kept the game close with the Cougars leading by just one goal going into the third period, before Mankato East pulled away late.
