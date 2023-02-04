The Waconia boys hockey team is struggling through with illness right now, but the results are not showing that they are shorthanded right now. After a 7-1 loss to St. Louis Park, the Wildcats rebounds with a 3-1 win over Hopkins before a 3-2 loss to Orono.
“We are battling illness in a way that I have never seen before,” said coach Anthony Reynolds. “We continue to miss key parts of our team but I’m very proud of the way our guys have played and battled through it all. Obviously not the game we wanted with SLP even being that shorthanded but bounced back nicely against Hopkins for a nice win.”
Waconia was outshot 14-4 in the first period against Hopkins, falling behind 1-0 early, but the ‘Cats rallied with three unanswered goals to pull of the comeback win. Waconia was 1/3 on the power play, while keeping the Royals from scoring on any of their three power play opportunities.
Drew Vacek and Zach Sorenson connected with Brett Siddons for a power play goal that knotted the score at 1-1, then Luke Puchner scored off a Luke Koschinska assist to put Waconia up 2-1 heading into the final period. Sorenson then put the final score at 3-1 with an empty net goal, with assists going to Vacek and Brett Siddons.
After an early goal, Brody Butler kept the Royals off the scoreboard for the final 50 minutes with 30 saves.
The Wildcats hung with the No. 3 ranked Spartans and even had a lead for a significant portion of the game, but one tough stretch doomed the ‘Cats in the 3-2 contest.
“The Orono game was one of our best,” said Reynolds. “We played playoff hockey and if we choose to play the game the way we did against Orono once we’re fully healthy we will be a team to be reckoned with come playoff time. We ran out of gas a little bit in the end of the second period and that was the difference in the game. Outside of those few minutes I felt like we played the way we needed to in order to win that game. We’re excited about our progress.”
Vacek gave Waconia a 1-0 lead heading into the second period with a power play goal assisted by Luc Nessa and Luke Puchner. Then after Orono tied the game, Brett Siddons scored on a power play, assisted by Luke Puchner. Unfortunately for the ‘Cats, Orono found the equalizer and the winner just 2 minutes apart late in the second period.
