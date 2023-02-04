The Waconia boys hockey team is struggling through with illness right now, but the results are not showing that they are shorthanded right now. After a 7-1 loss to St. Louis Park, the Wildcats rebounds with a 3-1 win over Hopkins before a 3-2 loss to Orono.

“We are battling illness in a way that I have never seen before,” said coach Anthony Reynolds. “We continue to miss key parts of our team but I’m very proud of the way our guys have played and battled through it all. Obviously not the game we wanted with SLP even being that shorthanded but bounced back nicely against Hopkins for a nice win.”

