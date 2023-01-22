After a long break, the Waconia boys swimming and diving team earned a 59-46 win over New Prague.

“This was our first conference meet of the year and we were coming off a long layoff thanks to some weather cancellations,” said coach Jeff Hackler. “It was great to finally get back to competing again. Seventh graders Connor McCarthy and Maitrey Gulati scored our first ever points in diving with scores of 108.35 and 92.35. McCarthy’s 108.35 set the first school record in the event. Our new kids are really starting to show improvement so they are starting to become more of a factor.”

