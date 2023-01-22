After a long break, the Waconia boys swimming and diving team earned a 59-46 win over New Prague.
“This was our first conference meet of the year and we were coming off a long layoff thanks to some weather cancellations,” said coach Jeff Hackler. “It was great to finally get back to competing again. Seventh graders Connor McCarthy and Maitrey Gulati scored our first ever points in diving with scores of 108.35 and 92.35. McCarthy’s 108.35 set the first school record in the event. Our new kids are really starting to show improvement so they are starting to become more of a factor.”
Waconia won two of the three relays as the 200 medley team of Alex Kearney, Jack Hackler, Nolan Sannito and Henry Kleve posted a winning time of 1 minute, 44.53 seconds; and the 400 freestyle team of Matthew Krogman, Nolan Elg, Kearney and Hackler posted a first place time of 3:28.62.
Krogman and Kearney both earned a pair of first place finishes in the individual events, as Krogman won the 200 freestyle (1:52.87) and the 100 butterfly (57.08), while Kearney won the 200 IM (2:08.37) and the 100 backstroke (56.77).
Elg won the 100 freestyle (53.13) and took second in the 200 freestyle (1:57.85).
Jack Hackler won the 100 breaststroke with a time of 59.17.
The Wildcats went 1-2-3 in the 500 freestyle, as Sam Swanson took first (5:21.78) and was followed by Sannito (5:32.46) and Nicholas Grotbo (5:45.40).
True Team meet
The Wildcats had their best ever finish at the True Team meet this past week.
“Great team effort,” said Jeff Hackler. “We’ve improved tremendously over the years and this meet shows it. In 2020, our team’s first year, we finished sixth, there was no meet in 2021, we were fifth last year, and we blew past Shakopee this year to finish fourth.”
Not only did the team have a great outing, there were numerous individual accomplishments.
“Prior to this year, we had never won an event at True Team, and this year we won two,” said Jeff Hackler. “Senior Matthew Krogman won the 500 freestyle (4:54.27), and sophomore Jack Hackler won the 100 breaststroke (57.76). Our top three kids in the 100 breast finished 1, 4, 5, (Jack, Sam Swanson, and Nolan Elg) which was awesome. Matthew, Jack, and sophomore Alex Kearney broke varsity team records in the 500 free, 100 breast, and 100 backstroke (55.54). They all had the records already, they just made them faster.”
After last weekend, Jack Hackler is ranked third in the state (this includes both classes) in the 100 breaststroke, Matthew Krogman is eighth in the 500 free and 19th in the 200 IM, and the 200 medley relay team of Alex Kearney, Jack Hackler, Matthew Krogman, and junior Nolan Elg is ranked 13th.
