The Waconia boys lacrosse is off to a great start, winning their first two games with 30 goals. The Wildcats kicked off the season with a 14-6 win over Southwest Christian, then shut out St. Louis Park 16-0.
“Starting the season 2-0 is a great feeling,” said coach Jared DeWolf. “We’ve had amazing leadership and play from our seniors this year.”
In the April 19 season opener, the Wildcats got a steady offensive output with atleast three goals in each quarter. Luke Peterson led the scoring with five goals, Chase Holcomb scored four and Ashton Roberts pitched in three more scores. Ross Huskey and Logan Meyer also scored in the win.
The Wildcats also won the possession battle with 32 ground balls – Anders Rodning (8), Ashton Roberts (4), Logan Meyer (3), Tyler Frisinger (3), Alexander Steffen (2), Ross Huskey (2), Chase Holcomb (2), Chase Mielke (2), Samuel Jones (2), Luke Peterson (2), Nathan Brennecke (2).
The Waconia offense continued to light up the scoreboard in the Thursday win over St. Louis Park, but more importantly, the Wildcats got their first shutout in program history in the 16-0 win.
“Leading the way defensively is Ross Huskey, Drake Wambeke, Anders Roding and goalie Ben Strei,” said DeWolf. “Additionally, my assistant coach Bradey Kamish is coming off an all-conference lacrosse career at the University of St. John’s. He brings a new look to our defense and is already coaching at a high level.”
Anders Rodning, Ross Huskey and Luke Peterson each picked up five ground balls to lead the ‘Cats, while Alexander Steffen and Drake Wambeke tallied three each. Ashton Roberts had two, Chase Holcomb had one, Chase Mielke had one, Samuel Jones had one and Isaac Smith had one. Ben Strei had five saves in the shutout win.
Ashton Roberts and Luke Peterson each scored four goals to lead the ‘Cats, while Chase Holcomb added three and Tyler Frisinger pitched in two. Also scoring was Garrett Roberts, Alexander Steffen and Anders Rodning.
Waconia moves to 2-0 during an unpredictable season that has the lacrosse competition wide open.
“After losing last season to COVID-19, the hard part about this year is not knowing how your competition did last year,” said DeWolf. “We’ve stepped up watching film and scouting our competition to gain any edge we can get. We’re looking forward to our first home game versus Mound Westonka on Thursday.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.