Head coach: Scott Jarmus - 1st year at Waconia. Previousy assistant and youth coaching experience with Minnetonka, Minneapolis, and Prior Lake.
Assistant coaches: Bradey Kamish - 2nd year at Waconia. Previously an assistant coach with St. Johns University. Former Waconia high school player.
Alec Moe - 1st year at Waconia. Previously a youth coach for Waconia. Former Waconia Player
Noah Olsen - 1st year coach. Previously a youth coach. Former Waconia Player)
Strengths: “An under appreciated strength is a genuine enjoyment for the game,” said Jarmus. “These boys are ready and happy to play. If it is 6:15 a.m. in the dark with parts of the field still frozen, after school in the mud, or at night under the lights being attacked by mosquitoes; they’re still having a good time. I believe that this is because they understand that challenging times can still be enjoyable times. I credit coaches from other sports as well as parents for raising young men who can look at adversity with a positive mindset. It also helps that they’re playing the most enjoyable sport in the world.”
Team goals: “Our team goal is to be a tough opponent for everyone we play,” said Jarmus. “Win or lose, we want opponents to have to play at their best, when facing Waconia. We want opponents to have to circle their game against us on their calendars, and be worried about their chances of winning.”
Conference outlook: The Metro West is strong as it has last year’s state champs (Benilde-St. Margaret’s) and last year’s No. 3, Chanhassen.
“I don’t expect either of them to fall below the top 5,” said Jarmus. “The good news is that a strong showing against either team, can catapult Waconia into state rankings.”
