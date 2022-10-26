Max McEnelly took a trip to Rome, Italy this past Summer, walking the streets and taking in sights such as the Colosseum, St. Peter's Basilica and the Sistine Chapel. What really struck the incoming Waconia senior was just how old these structures were.
“You're walking around and you look to your right and you see that something that is from 100 B.C.,” McEnelly said.
But McEnelly was not there to just sight see, he was there to build a legend. And in late July, he took another step toward becoming a icon like these structures he an many across the world have been awestruck by.
“I'd say I'm just trying to be the first Max McEnelly,” he said last Spring. “Obviously you look up to those guys like Jordan Burroughs and David Taylor who are winning Olympic championships and world championships, but I'm just trying to be myself, and build a name for myself.”
In Rome, McEnelly helped Team USA win its first ever U17 Freestyle championship, earning a bronze medal at the 2022 World Cadets Wrestling Championships. The Waconia wrestler was one of the nine Americans that medalled at the championships (out of 10), skyrocketing them to first place with 190 points. The defending champions from India finished second with 126 points and Azerbaijan was third with 122. Since the U17 World Championships were reinstated in 2011, the USA had finished second five times but never reached the top spot until now.
“It was Team USA's first championship and we did it dominating fashion so it was pretty cool,” McEnelly said.
The U17 World Championships was McEnelly's first ever international competition, and he had only started wrestling nationally just 2 years prior, so he was a little nervous heading into the tournament. A wrestler who often ends his matches early by technical fall, he was up just 2-0 in his first bout. At this point McEnelly realized all the talk of this level being different was over-hyped. It was just two wrestlers battling on the mat. So he settled in and won 11-1, then went out and won his second match 10-0.
“It took me a little bit to get going in my first match,” McEnelly said. “It was 2-0 out of the first period, then I kind of put it on him in the second period. Then in the second match, I opened it up right away and got a tech in the first period. I'd say in my first match, I was pretty nervous, but once I got that first one out of the way, I was ready to go.”
Then in his third match of the tournament, McEnelly lost for the first time in 3 years, taking a loss against the eventual gold medal winner.
“I was pretty devastated by it, my goal was to go out there and win the world championship,” McEnelly said. “But that kid is a good wrestler, he got third last year I think, so this is second year back. I really wanted to win that match and I want to wrestle him again, but hats off to him - he's a good wrestler.”
McEnelly still had an important match left, so he had to quickly put that loss behind him. Standing in his way was a wrestler from India, the defending champions. McEnelly won a hard fought battle to emerge as the bronze medal winner, defeating his Indian counterpart 2-1. According to United World Wrestling, one big factor in Team USA's first freestyle victory was defeating the defending champs at all turns. Each USA wrestler defeated their Indian counterpart in head-to-head matchups, including McEnelly's win in the bronze medal match.
“I was just like, we've come all the way to Rome, let's win a medal,” McEnelly said. “We knew that kid was going to push forward, so [coach] Derek Sikora told me to stick my foot in the ground, stay in the center, don't get pushed out by him. We knew he wasn't going to take me down, so it was just a hand fight, a battle for that whole match.”
Sikora's advice paid off in the win for McEnelly, the years-long partnership between the two paid off with a bronze medal on the world stage.
“The club coaches that these kids wrestle for are the ones who should get the credit, because like me with Derek [Sikora], I spend all of my time with him,” McEnelly said.
An unconventional approach
While anyone who has seen McEnelly wrestle would not be surprised to hear he has become one of the world's best, but his rise to this spot is not the usual path to success. Many of the wrestlers that make it to the world stage have been wrestling freestyle since they were 4 or 5 years old. McEnelly started wrestling freestyle a decade later as a sophomore in high school.
“Max is still fairly new to wrestling freestyle,” Sikora said. “This is his fifth freestyle tournament, and it was a world championship, which usually doesn't happen.”
This journey and quick rise to prominence can be traced back to McEnelly's eighth grade year as a wrestler. He had qualified for the state wrestling tournament as a seventh grader, but fell just shy of returning to state as an eighth grader. McEnelly did not want people to assume he coasted after a successful seventh grade campaign and stopped working hard, so he redoubled his efforts. And his training started to go against the conventional approach, which would be a years-long process before the ultimate payoff. The first part of the unconventional approach was to stop worrying about cutting weight.
“When he didn't make it to state as an eighth grader, we changed the mentality,” Sikora said. “That year Max was growing physically, but he was still cutting a lot of weight. I don't put an emphasis about cutting weight, it's about getting better everyday. I think that mentality shifted when he went from wrestling at 132 pounds and then next year winning the state title at 170. Just putting an emphasis on getting better everyday rather than cutting weight to having deal with that, because it's a lot when your body is growing.”
The next part of the unconventional approach would be a tough pill to swallow for most – practicing more and competing less.
“I think a lot of parents and coaches get caught up in the competition aspect of [sports] - 'We got to go to more tournaments, we got to do more stuff' - we took the opposite approach with Max,” said Sikora. “We took him down to the Gophers Wrestling Club this Spring and last Spring, just exposing him to more partners and higher competition to get more of a freestyle feel rather than traveling around the country wrestling in different competitions. I know Max gets asked everyday to go and wrestle in these all star teams and wrestle in different tournaments, and he's turned down a Who's Number One match with Flowrestling to focus on football. [It's about] not getting caught up in winning medals it's about development and keeping progressing forward.”
The irony of McEnelly becoming one of the best wrestlers in the world is that he does not wrestle as much. Some of that is by design and some of that is by just how good he is. It is hard to catch McEnelly wrestling at Waconia High School as most dual meets see teams forfeit against him due to his otherworldly talent. And part of the training regime is that the work behind the scenes is much more important than success in the spotlight.
“What has gotten him here, the underlying factor is hard work and Max does a lot of work when people aren't seeing him,” said Sikora. “Hard work when people aren't seeing him - going into the wrestling room, we ran the sledding hill out on the corner of Highway 5 multiple times this year, doing early morning workouts, wrestling in the early afternoon - it was a process. It started eighth grade summer and it's been a process ever since then. There has been a lot of hard work put in by Max and that's the underlying factor.”
Not only has McEnelly put in the hard work, he has accepted the unconventional approach. Rather than working hard so he can compete every week, McEnelly is working hard so he can become the best in the world.
“You just have to be patient with it, you have to fall in love with the process of it and not just the outcome,” McEnelly said. “It takes a long time, and once it does pay off, it feels better than it would wrestling a tournament every other weekend. It was a 4 month break from competition. Getting back on the mat and winning a bronze medal felt better than winning a state title.”
Waconia and The Room
While McEnelly has had great success on the national and international stage, he hardly the only successful wrestler to come out of Waconia. The Wildcats have had a run of state champions since 2016 and a large number outside of that competing and placing at state. Ask anyone of them why they were able to find success and they'll likely say 'The Room.'”
“It's a testament to Derek [Sikora] wrestling with me every day in practice, he's the reason why I'm here and the kids I'm in the room wrestling with,” said McEnelly. “The practice room - having that competition and competitiveness in there really helps. And having Derek pushing me in the room, making me do some things that I don't want to do all the time, but its good for me.”
The wrestling room has produced numerous state champions and many more who have gone on to see success. It seems like each year several irreplaceable athletes leave the program to move on to the next level, yet they all have left an impact on the program to allow the Wildcats to reload and roll out more irreplaceable wrestlers.
“I'd also like to give a shout out to Tyler Wagener, Cade Mueller, Josh Wagener and even my brother [Sam],” McEnelly said. “They're all Waconia alums and they come back and work with me. Derek [Sikora] is with me everyday, but those guys are lifting with me, they're wrestling with me, so it's pretty cool for those guys to come back and workout with me. It's easier when you've got your best friends working out with you, its not just you everyday.”
Not only does Waconia have some of the best wrestlers in the state, their coaching staff features a number of great wrestling minds.
“It starts with the coaches then comes down to me an other leaders, down to our seventh graders and then to our youth program,” said McEnelly. “You need good practice partners if you want to be a good wrestler. You can put in all the hard work but you're only as good as who you wrestle with everyday. It's a testament to the coaches bringing their knowledge to the leaders on this team, then us wanting to get better, then us wanting to share our knowledge with the youth kids. It stems from the top down.”
And as the wrestling program has grown, so has the support from the community.
“It's been tremendous, especially moving into something that's a little bit unknown in the community,” Sikora said of the community reaction. “You don't find that in a lot of communities like you do in Waconia - I know Max is grateful. It's unique and I don't think a lot of people in Waconia know it's unique. I've been around a lot of different wrestling programs and I can tell you it's very unique and it's awesome to see.”
Staying humble
A lot can be said about McEnelly's rise to stardom, but his staying power competing at a high level comes down to his refusal to deem any accolade or accomplishment as good enough.
“I think the the motivation and the bigger thing is he stayed humble,” Sikora said. “He's continued to work hard, he's not satisfied to win a state title. It's been a continuous process, and winning a state title is not the end goal, its about getting better everyday. Getting entrenched in the process and not the outcome is a big deal. A lot of people are results driven, they have to be first or they have to be pinning kids or winning by a certain amount. It's not about that, it's about the journey, and the journey for Max has been pretty unique.”
After earning a spot on a historic Team USA and earning a medal in an international competition, McEnelly is still working to be better.
“[The gold medal wrestler] showed stuff I need to work on,” McEnelly said of his first loss in 3 years. “I'm going to go back to the wrestling room once football is over and we're going to fix those things and work on things to get better. Every single little thing I do wrong, it motivates me. Even in the third place match, I wish I could have taken that kid down, so there are always little things to motivate you.”
McEnelly has his eyes set on further goals and continues to work toward them. Yet he is able to stay in the moment and appreciate how far his journey has taken him.
“Be grateful for what you've got, don't take for granted what you got,” McEnelly said. “It's a once in a lifetime experience to go to Rome and wrestle at a place like that. You've got to be grateful with what you've got and if you work hard, you'll be successful in whatever you do.”
