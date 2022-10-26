IMG_1208.JPG

Max McEnelly took a trip to Rome, Italy this past Summer, walking the streets and taking in sights such as the Colosseum, St. Peter's Basilica and the Sistine Chapel. What really struck the incoming Waconia senior was just how old these structures were.

“You're walking around and you look to your right and you see that something that is from 100 B.C.,” McEnelly said.

