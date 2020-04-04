With the sports world on hold for a moment, there is a chance to look back at some great moments from the past. KDUZ radio station recently replayed the broadcast of the 2017 Class AAA State Championship game, giving Waconia coach Mark Grundhofer a new perspective on the Wildcats unforgetable 2017 season.
“It brought back some fantastic memories from that whole season,” Grundhofer said.
In the spring of 2017, the Waconia baseball team made one of the all-time great runs to a state championship, going undefeated with a 26-0 record. Grundhofer had never heard the broadcast before, so listening to the call gave him a new look on the game. One of the things that caught his eye was ironically how imperfect the finish to the perfect season was.
“In the championship game we made some errors that could have cost us,” he said. “But Dillon Whittaker was on.”
In the 6-1 championship game win over Hibbing, Waconia made a trio of errors that could have allowed the Bluejackets to rally, as they made the title game by scoring four in the final inning of the semifinal to meet up with the Wildcats. But Waconia’s ace, Dillon Whittaker picked up his 10th win of the season by scattering five hits across seven innings with no earned runs and six strikeouts. That was the season for the ‘Cats in a nutshell, opponents didn’t know who was going to beat them, just that someone would come up with a way to win.
A 26-0 season may seem like a dream, but it was not without its nightmares along the way. Waconia’s run up to the state championship was not an easy one for their parents and fans. In the five games leading up to the title game, Waconia won by one or two runs, including three straight walk-off wins – the section final over Benilde-St. Margaret’s, the 2-1 win over Mahtomedi in round one of the state tournament and a 7-6 extra-inning win over Marshall in the semifinals.
“All of our parents have been telling us, ‘Hey, let’s not make it so close,’” senior shortstop Schultz said at the time.
Standing up to the pressure came from strong senior leadership, a graduating class of six that all went on to play college ball – Jack Stoddard, Alex Logelin, Justin Schultz, Jake Hendricks, Dillon Whittaker and AJ Friedrich. And in total, eight players from that squad have played at the next level.
“What they have done past high school is amazing to me,” Grundhofer said.
Grundhofer said he was lucky to coach them, a group whose attitudes were perfect for the team that went undefeated.
“They were unselfish ballplayers and they wanted to win the game, I had no playing time complaints,” Grundhofer said.
They allowed others to get in the game even if it meant they would have to sit down.
“AJ Friedrich, I asked him if I could get another player in for him and he said ‘Yeah, get them in and get them the experience,’” said Grundhofer.
At times it was hard to take them out however, since their level of play was so high. Whittaker and Stoddard got the majority of starts during the season (21) and had ERA’s of 1.135 and 2.112. But underclassmen like Ethan Swanson would eventually get their chance to shine, as the then-sophomore picked up seven ins in nine appearances and three starts (1.581 ERA).
“At one point, coach Bender says, ‘We got to get Ethan Swanson some pitches,’” Grundhofer recalled. “But what can I do, [Whittaker and Stoddard are] going seven strong innings. Then Ethan Swanson gets in and shuts down Edina.”
That senior squad led the way and forged the undefeated season that will be hard to surpass.
“That’s the amazing part about it, yeah you won a state title, but my god you didn’t lose a game,” Grundhofer said. “People hear 26-0 and ask. ‘How did you do that?’ And I don’t know.”
Looking back at all the factors, the fates just aligned. It was the first year of a pitch count for high schoolers, but it did not come into factor as the weather cooperated and there were little to no rescheduled weeks that saw a flurry of games. Then you have a series of left-handed batters that threw other teams for a loop.
“We had a bunch of left handed ballplayers, so other teams would have a slower lefty come in and we would tee off on them,” Grundhofer said.
In addition to the senior class that dominated play, they allowed for younger guys in to take a significant role, weather that was Swanson picking up wins on the mound or “The Beard” coming up in the clutch. During the final stretch of the season, Robbie Smith, affectionately known for his facial hair, became known for clutch hits, hitting two walk-off winners in the postseason while leading the team with 10 doubles.
“He’s an unsung hero as far as hitting is going this year,” Grundhofer said during the 2017 postseason. “Even his defense, I can use him anywhere, he’s just versatile. He’s a great baseball player, a great kid, he’s as smart as a whip, he’s got a mean looking beard, but he came up big today.”
While the talented senior class led the way, it was a complete team. Nine batters had more than 10 runs, seven had more than 10 RBIs and five pitchers had wins. So not only was it a perfect record, but it was a perfect team in a perfect season to deliver one of the great all-time seasons in the state of Minnesota.
