It’s difficult to know where to start when asked to put my thoughts on paper. My work at the Chamber has been establishing relationships with not just the members of our chamber, but every business in town. One reason we work to build relationships between businesses is so that they can do business with each other. With the sudden halt of the way we do business, it’s not hard to see how much we depend on customers and suppliers to make things work. We did a survey of our membership, which is comprised of many industries, to find out their outlook and what they need to survive the impact of COVID-19.
One third of the respondents are in the hospitality and retail industry. This is a major portion of the Waconia economy. Our Chamber started the Facebook Page “Waconia Take-Out and Delivery Options” amid COVID-19 where nearly 2,000 people are following and posting. The response for our restaurants has been tremendous as our community is really stepping up to order out. For our retailers who are open for business, we hope you will shop responsibly there as well. Many places and services are offering on-line shopping for merchandise as well as gift cards. This flow of cash is so important to small businesses and those that are self-employed. Small business is such an integral part of our economy, built by people who have dreams and take risks. These are the people that give back to our community. This is a critical time to show them you want them to be around when we get through this!
Seventy-two percent of our respondents are still open for business during this time – in one way or another. Almost 100 percent of the businesses surveyed believe that they will be able to continue operating when life is back to normal, but 28 percent of those think they’ll need assistance to do that. Funding and Unemployment Insurance are the main things they reported needing. Business owners care so much for their employees and are looking for any way they can continue to keep them on, or make sure they receive help until they can go back to work.
Another question on the survey asked how our elected officials can be of help. Funding options was the top result, but a close second is making sure to really think through what businesses are deemed essential. If a business is deemed essential by the governor, they can continue their work during a more stringent social distancing edict, such as “shelter in place”.
The results of our short survey reinforced what I know to be true about Waconia businesses - they are resilient, smart, hard-working and are of good courage. With the help of customers, government’s thoughtful response to business needs and hopefully a shorter vs longer COVID-19 moment in time, we will survive. We will all likely have a new set of skills too! Maybe technology, or perhaps an art class you took on-line. Perhaps you’re putting your small business dreams on paper. This could be your moment in time and we have resources for that! We are Waconia Strong Together. Check out our website for our member businesses as well as our COVID-19 business resource page: www.DestinationWaconia.org
Kellie Sites is president of the Waconia Chamber of Commerce.
