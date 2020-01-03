The Carver County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the alleged theft – and subsequent release into the wild – of a cat from a residence in Watertown Township.
According to the sheriff’s office, deputies received a report of a stolen cat in the 2600 block of Co. Rd. 127 in Watertown Township on Oct. 10. The owner of the cat told deputies that a delivery driver had been at her residence and had appeared to take an interest in the cat, according to the sheriff’s office. The owner looked for the cat after the delivery driver left the residence, but was unable to locate the pet.
According to the sheriff’s office, the delivery driver – identified by authorities as 23-year-old Bryan Thomas Vieau – admitted to taking the cat, but said he released it “somewhere outside of Watertown” after having “a change of heart.” Vieau has been charged with misdemeanor theft and misdemeanor animal abandonment, according to the sheriff’s office.
The whereabouts of the cat – a 12-year-old male, black and white, long-haired cat named Dot – are still unknown. Dot weighed about 14 pounds at the time of the theft, and he has a microchip in his shoulder.
Anyone with any information about the current location of Dot or the theft of the pet is asked to contact Carver County Sheriff’s Det. Neil Kuhnau at 952-361-1212.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.