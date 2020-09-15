A Level 3 predatory sexual offender will be moving into Watertown Township following his release from incarceration, according to the Carver County Sheriff’s Office.
According to the sheriff’s office, Daniel York Drill-Mellum is scheduled for release on Sept. 29, after which he will be residing near Hwy. 7 and Co. Rd. 155 in Watertown Township.
Drill-Mellum pleaded guilty to two counts of third-degree sexual conduct in August 2016 and was sentenced to 74 months in prison.
In the first reported case, the female victim was at a party with friends near the University of Minnesota campus on University Avenue Southeast on Nov. 7, 2014. According to the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office, Drill-Mellum was one of the people at the party and she had been introduced to him. Around midnight, he asked her to go with him to his apartment across the street to bring back more alcohol. Once at the apartment, he raped her and when she finally was able to flee, she was taken by ambulance to the hospital.
Months later, another woman reported that on Oct. 31, 2014, she was at a party at the Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity house near the University of Minnesota campus where she met Drill-Mellum, according to the attorney’s office. He led her into the laundry room, where they were kissing. He then pushed her to the floor and raped her.
Before his sentencing, Drill-Mellum apologized to his victims and promised he would never do it again.
Information on Drill-Mellum’s release and subsequent living arrangements is being provided to the public as a safety precaution, according to the sheriff’s office. The sheriff’s office encourages residents to practice good security – at home, at the office and in your vehicle; be alert to locations that make your family vulnerable to crime and be aware of people around your family.
Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the sheriff’s office will not be holding standard in-person public notification meetings, and will instead work with the state Department of Corrections and victim advocate groups to prepare a video presentation with the appropriate notification and education information, according to the sheriff’s office. That video will be posted to the county website, YouTube channel and will be available through the sheriff’s social media accounts and through local cable access broadcasts. The video will be available no later than Sept. 28, according to the sheriff’s office.
