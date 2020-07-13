A man was shot and killed by a Carver County Sheriff’s deputy on Monday on the Mendota Heights Bridge in what authorities have described as a “hostage” situation, according to the Carver County Sheriff’s Office.
According to the sheriff’s office, officers with the Chaska Police Department were dispatched to reports of a disturbance in the 400 block of Yellow Brick Circle in Chaska, and deputies from the sheriff’s office provided assistance. Upon arrival, the sheriff’s office maintains that authorities learned an armed male suspect was threatening to shoot a female – believed by authorities to be a hostage. The suspect then took the female and fled the residence, and officers pursued, according to the sheriff’s office.
Law enforcement agencies pursued the suspect and female captive to the bridge on Minnesota State Highway 62 – commonly referred to as the Mendota Heights Bridge – at which point authorities deployed spike strips to disable the vehicle, according to the sheriff’s office. The operation led to the shutdown of the bridge in both directions in the early hours of Monday morning – a shutdown that lasted for several hours.
After the vehicle was disabled, negotiators with the Tri-City Tactical Team and law enforcement personnel made what the sheriff’s office described as “massive efforts” to negotiate with the suspect and persuade him to voluntarily surrender.
According to the sheriff’s office, those efforts were ultimately futile, and the suspect – a currently unidentified 29-year-old male – was shot and killed by a Carver County Sheriff’s deputy.
The sheriff’s office reported that the female involved was “emotionally distraught,” but was unharmed in the incident.
According to the sheriff’s office, the deputy involved is on administrative leave, and the case is under investigation by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.
This is the second fatal officer-involved shooting involving the Carver County Sheriff’s Office in recent years.
Last week, it was announced that the family of Archer Amorosi – an 16-year-old shot and killed by Carver County deputies during a domestic call in 2018 – had settled a lawsuit related to the release of private information related to the juvenile and the call following the incident. The family and Carver County settled the case for $450,000.
