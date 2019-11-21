Drug Overdose 19024256.jpg

Pictured from left are Alexander Brent Finney and Nicole Elizabeth Marini.

 Leslie Michel

Two people are in custody and facing murder and related charges following the overdose of a man in Waconia, according to the Carver County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to a medical call involving an unresponsive adult in the 600 block of 1st St. E in Waconia on Aug. 15. Upon arriving, deputies noted evidence consistent with recent intravenous drug use and suspected the unresponsive adult had died of an overdose.

After obtaining a search warrant for the residence, deputies recovered hypodermic needles and a substance – suspected to be heroin – that tested positive for fentanyl, according to the sheriff’s office.

According to the sheriff’s office, further investigation led deputies to believe that 24-year-old Alexander Brent Finney and 26-year-old Nicole Elizabeth Marini sold the victim the controlled substance. Finney, a Chaska resident, has been arrested and charged with 3rd degree murder, according to the sheriff’s office. Marini, a Fridley resident, has been arrested and charged with aiding and abetting 3rd degree murder, according to the sheriff’s office.

It is unclear if either suspect has an attorney.

