Two people are in custody and facing murder and related charges following the overdose of a man in Waconia, according to the Carver County Sheriff’s Office.
According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to a medical call involving an unresponsive adult in the 600 block of 1st St. E in Waconia on Aug. 15. Upon arriving, deputies noted evidence consistent with recent intravenous drug use and suspected the unresponsive adult had died of an overdose.
After obtaining a search warrant for the residence, deputies recovered hypodermic needles and a substance – suspected to be heroin – that tested positive for fentanyl, according to the sheriff’s office.
According to the sheriff’s office, further investigation led deputies to believe that 24-year-old Alexander Brent Finney and 26-year-old Nicole Elizabeth Marini sold the victim the controlled substance. Finney, a Chaska resident, has been arrested and charged with 3rd degree murder, according to the sheriff’s office. Marini, a Fridley resident, has been arrested and charged with aiding and abetting 3rd degree murder, according to the sheriff’s office.
It is unclear if either suspect has an attorney.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.