Two Crown College students have been arrested and charged with 2nd degree criminal sexual conduct, according to the Carver County Sheriff’s Office.
According to the sheriff’s office, deputies were dispatched on Feb. 14, to Crown College to investigate allegations of a sexual assault on campus.
The alleged victim – a 19-year-old male student at the college – told deputies that two adult men, both associates of the alleged victim, came to his home. The suspects – later identified as 23-year-old Michael Fletcher Brewster and 21-year-old Harvey Michael Holcombe – overpowered the alleged victim, removed portions of his clothing and attempted to sexually assault him, according to the sheriff’s office. The victim was eventually able to get free, according to the sheriff’s office.
Deputies also reported interviewing a witness and one of the suspects, who described the incident as a “prank that went wrong,” according to the sheriff’s office.
Both Brewster and Holcombe were arrested and subsequently charged with 2nd degree criminal sexual conduct, according to the sheriff’s office.
