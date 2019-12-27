One man was injured in a shooting in Chanhassen on Thursday night, according to the Carver County Sheriff's Office.
According to the sheriff's office, deputies responded to a report of shooting in the 500 block of Market Street in Chanhassen at around 10:30 p.m. on Dec. 26. Upon arrival, deputies found an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg.
The victim was meeting with several other men in a parking lot when one of the men pulled a gun and demanded money from the victim, according to the sheriff's office. The victim attempted to disarm the man, and was then shot in the leg, according to authorities. The suspect then fled the scene.
The victim was transported to Hennepin Healthcare with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the sheriff's office.
The incident remains under investigation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.