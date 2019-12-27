One man was injured in a shooting in Chanhassen on Thursday night, according to the Carver County Sheriff's Office.

According to the sheriff's office, deputies responded to a report of shooting in the 500 block of Market Street in Chanhassen at around 10:30 p.m. on Dec. 26. Upon arrival, deputies found an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg.

The victim was meeting with several other men in a parking lot when one of the men pulled a gun and demanded money from the victim, according to the sheriff's office. The victim attempted to disarm the man, and was then shot in the leg, according to authorities. The suspect then fled the scene.

The victim was transported to Hennepin Healthcare with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the sheriff's office.

The incident remains under investigation.

