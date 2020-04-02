Seniors are the most vulnerable to the COVID-19 virus. They have also become the most isolated population at this time due to actions put in place by nursing homes and assisted living facilities to keep residents from exposure.
To prevent the spread of coronavirus, senior living facilities have prohibited visitors and halted outside trips. They have discontinued group activities and communal dining, and residents are monitored daily for fever and respiratory symptoms. Staff also have their temperature taken and are monitored for symptoms before they enter the building. Even the post office is helping out with precautions.
While seniors are in lockdown, families and senior facilities are trying to find creative ways to connect.
Like a recent Sunday in March, when Chad Hart worked with the staff at New Perspective Senior Living in Waconia to pay a visit to his grandfather, who is a resident there. Hart and his children were outside with a sign looking in and his grandfather was inside looking out, connected by cell phone. A staff assistant helped take the phone call and they visited through the window.
While it wasn’t quite the same as an in-person visit, the family was separated only by a pane of glass.
“It was a beautiful moment,” said Hart, and a scene that has been replicated at many other facilities and highlighted frequently in the news media.
“We will work with our families to provide whatever it takes to connect,whether that’s by cell phone, Skype, FaceTime, whatever they prefer,” said Doug Anderson, New Perspective vice president of marketing and communications..
Other area facilities are making similar accommodations.
“During this unprecedented time, we are encouraging residents to communicate with family members via phone and video chat, siad Krista Buesgens, of Auburn Homes & Services in Waconia. “We are offering Zoom, which gives residents the opportunity to chat live with family and friends. We have had many family members visit with their loved ones using cell phones and posters while standing outside their window. Friends, family and neighbors are also leaving messages on the sidewalks surrounding our buildings.”
Inside, Auburn Homes also is hosting hallway activities, giving residents the option to participate in daily activities right outside their door while maintaining social distancing guidelines.
Another tool that New Perspective is using is something called iN2L, a “person-centered technology” that connects seniors with what interests them, enabling them to share conversations, experiences, learning and fun, according to Anderson. Content includes games, education, physical exercise and therapy, memory support, social interaction -- more than 3,000 activities in all. It even includes a flight simulator, so seniors can fly over their hometowns..
New Perspective provides access to iN2L on 24- and 72-inch monitors and mobile tablets, Anderson explains.
At Haven Homes in Maple Plain, Minn., that facility is even providing a robot for residents to communicate face-to-face without being face-to-face. The robot consists of a portable stand with a tablet attached so residents can chat with their families without having to hold a tablet or phone.
In Norwood Young America at The Harbor at Peace Village, residents have been connecting with their families and friends through video chats, texts and phone calls. In addition, residents are sitting at their doorways on occasion - a safe distance from others - to engage with hallway bingo, crafts and some very funny joke reading, according to Sue Lee, with Ecumen Home Care’s corporate office.
“A packet of various brain game puzzles are favorites on Sundays,” she said. “And we’ve truly enjoyed the letters sent in by local school children.”
“While it is easy to feel isolated at this time, being in a senior living community is better than being isolated at home,” Anderson said. “Seniors are still getting their meals -- they don’t have to worry about getting out for groceries. They are still engaged in a community, and there is no industry better prepared for an infectious outbreak than the senior living industry.”
So how are seniors faring through all this?
Here’s a comment from one 92-year-old:
“Many of us have lived through a world war, a polio threat and other epidemics. We don’t have to be constantly entertained on our smartphones, and we don’t get out much anyway. We will get through this.”
