The Waconia girls soccer team earned the title of section champions for the third time in the last 5 years, defeating Southwest Christian 3-1 Saturday night.
Waconia broke the scoreless tie late in the first half. After a series of corner kicks, the Stars' defense finally gave way when a handball was called in the box. Jordan Grell calmly put the ball away on the resulting free kick to give the 'Cats a 1-0 lead at the break.
In the second half, a throw in from Brynley Theis found Melissa Honnold in the box, and the senior punched the ball in to double the lead. Later, Theis would be taken down in the box, leading to another penalty kick, which was then scored by Honnold.
The Wildcats finish the season 13-0-2 as both conference and section champions.
