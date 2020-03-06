The Waconia girls basketball team made history Thursday night, clinching a spot in the state tournament for the first time.
“I think we're too happy right now because last year we ended the opposite way,” Tess Johnson said. ”We are so grateful of where we are today.”
After coming so close a year ago and boasting a myriad of talent over the years, the luck never went Waconia's way and the 'Cats were always on the outside looking in. The luck was not on Waconia's side this year either, but they did not let that stop them.
“We knew we could get the next play, we kept our heads up because we knew we could fight back,” said Audrey Swanson. “We knew were going to win this. We were going to try to work this press out. We knew it was going to be tough, but we fought through it and did our best.”
A large amount of fouls lingered over the Section 2AAA Championship game, with seemingly every Wildcat in foul trouble. Marshall played nearly half the game in the double bonus and Waconia coach Dusty Neibauer had to go to his bench early and often. Luckily for Waconia, depth is not a problem, but a strength.
“You never know who is going to be in foul trouble, what player the other team is going to focus on and take away,” Neibauer said. “Tonight they were running two people at Ava [Stier] whenever she got the ball in the post so she had to be ready to facilitate and kick out to cutters. It was the same thing with Swanson - they left [Natalie] Meath open and she hit some jumpers in transition. So you just never know who its going to be with the ball in their hands when that play happens.”
No matter who was taken away by foul trouble or the aggressive press by the undefeated Tigers, Waconia found someone to make the next play. In the 61-50 win, eight Wildcats scored, with five scoring seven or more points – Swanson (23), Johnson (8), Stier (8), Addy Salzer (7) and Allie Zimmer (7).
“We trust everyone and we know that everyone is capable of making the game-winner,” said Johnson.
In the Feb. 8 79-75 loss to Marshall, Stier owned the inside of the paint with 20 points on nine for 11 shooting. The double team took her away, but left Swanson slashing inside for 13 of the team's first 17 points. Johnson found her early with three quick assists as Waconia got out to a 21-12 lead to force a Marshall timeout with 7 minutes remaining in the first half.
“My passes were not so good,” Johnson said with a laugh. “But she can catch anything.”
“They were amazing,” Swanson laughed with Johnson.
Swanson ended the game with a game-high 23 points.
“She was spectacular, even in the semifinal too, she was unbelievable,” said Neibauer. “She's finishing in traffic, people are knocking her over, she's not getting calls but she's still finishing and that's what we've always needed in playoff games . . . She's been playing out of her mind and it has meant everything.”
But with foul trouble affecting every Wildcat, Swanson had to sit down and Waconia looked for other scorers. Sydni Olson ended a 7-0 Marshall run with a three-pointer and a free throw, while Dani Dykstra, Zimmer, Stier and Johnson helped Waconia score inside, outside and at the free throw line to take a 34-25 lead at the break. Waconia had the lead, but any rhythm was hard to find with all of the fouls.
“Being able to stay mentally strong when you're sitting on the bench with two fouls in the first half is tough, but they did it,” said Neibauer.
Even though a number of Wildcats were kept off the court due to foul trouble, they were determined to not be left off the court come the Class AAA State Tournament.
“We can't control the calls, but we can control our attitude,” said Meath.
Erasing past losses
Having seen Marshall before, Waconia knew a nine-point lead was not safe. The Wildcats had a slim lead in the earlier meeting between the two teams that had slipped away.
“The first game we had 27 turnovers against that press - when you lose by four - it's obvious that was the determining factor,” Neibauer said. “So all this week and even last week, we were working on press break stuff. We have about five different press breaks that we were going to try out and they all handled it very well. We had a couple turnovers here and there, but it wasn't the onslaught – two, three, four in a row for layups - because they make you pay every time in transition. They score off that press. We were able to handle it a lot better this time just by remaining calm and knowing that it's there. When we can attack a team's press like we did against Mankato West and make them pay with layups, that's when you can really start to blow the doors off. We made just enough plays tonight to do it.”
Neither team scored more than five points in a row in the second half, so while Waconia did not expand much on their lead, they never gave Marshall enough momentum to pull off the comeback, allowing the Wildcats to avenge the loss just 1 month prior.
“The loss to Marshall in the regular season really helped us because we knew we could have won that game,” Johnson said. “So this game we knew we had to beat them. There was no other option.”
Waconia was also avenging a loss from 1 year ago, when the Wildcats lost the section championship at the buzzer to Robbinsdale Cooper.
“We never want to feel like that ever again,” said Jayda Lenz. “That was awful.”
So mix in a pair of losses and you get a win.
“100 percent [this win is based on those losses],” said Meath. “Both of those games, we felt terrible afterwards and we used that as motivation for this game.”
Waconia entered the game the underdogs having lost to the Tigers previously. Marshall, an undefeated team ranked No. 4 in AAA faced off against a Waconia team that dropped out of the top 10.
“Anything can happen in any game, so you just have to push through it and fight through it and play the hardest you can and leave everything on the floor,” said Jayda Lenz.
A Salzer mid-range jumper gave Waconia an early 2-0 lead before Marshall scored back-to-back buckets to put the Tigers up 4-2. That was the last time the undefeated Tigers would have the edge over Waconia, as the Wildcats took a 6-4 lead and did not trail again despite foul trouble. At the end of the night, it was the 19-10 unranked Waconia girls cutting down the net, not the undefeated No. 4 team.
“It's hard to process to be honest, I don't remember a single play in the game at this point,” said Neibauer. “But our kids worked really hard and we played really tough today - battled through a lot of foul trouble.”
So for the first time in school history, the Waconia girls are heading to the state basketball tournament.
“We've all put in a lot of work for this to happen right here,” Lenz said. “We've been working for this exact moment.”
