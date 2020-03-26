As COVID-19 closes classrooms and college campuses across the state, educators are faced with the challenge of meeting educational requirements while making teaching meaningful for students in the absence of a daily school setting.
Locally, Waconia Public Schools, St. Joseph and Trinity are joining schools from around the state to pull together a curriculum called “distance learning.”
Gov. Tim Walz asked school districts around Minnesota to temporarily close from March 18 through March 27 to put in place plans for distance learning in the event a long-term closure is required.
School District 110 has had a “flex learning” plan developed since early in the school year in the case of emergency closings like snow days. There wasn’t one of those days declared as winter moved into spring, but the district is now rolling out a variation of that plan for a situation that could continue far longer.
The plan varies by school level, and educational materials were being made available for pickup early this week -- Monday, March 23, from 2-6 p.m. and Tuesday, March 24, from 9 a.m. to noon. Designated drive-by pickup spots were established by school -- elementary, middle school and high school -- to maintain social distancing. District 110’s distance learning plan will be active by Monday, March 30.
A significant component of the curriculum is “e-learning” or online learning. That happens already in classrooms, district officials note, especially at the middle school and high school levels. With the expectation that there will be more of that as classrooms remain closed, district technical staff have been focused on getting devices for students, internet access for families and providing support for teaching staff, students and families.
“No one knows how long students will be using this distance learning format of receiving their education from their homes instead of going to school,” said District 100 Superintendent Pat Devine. “We are making the distance learning plans to educate our students realizing this is our ‘new normal’ for at least the next several weeks.”
The district is working to acquire as many resources as possible to provide assistance with internet access and will connect during the week with specific families that have indicated a need.
The district’s distance learning plan is available on the the school website along with other COVID-19 related information. Go to www.isd110.org.
“There are lots of things happening now,” Devine said, “and we are all learning from this process together.”
At St. Joseph School staff have embraced the challenge put forth by the current reality to provide quality education in a virtual format, according to Principal Bruce Richards.
“The first things we did as a staff included prayer and hosted a virtual meeting so we could feel what that was like. Throughout the first part of last week, teachers collaborated to research, evaluate and implement platforms for distance learning,” Richards said.
By the end of last week, teachers had designed lessons and practiced with one another so that they were ready to begin instruction, Monday, March 23..
“We ensured that every student has a device for distance learning. We also checked on our families wifi connectivity to ensure that all were able to virtually meet,” Richards said. “Our motto for ourselves, our students and our families has been to take baby steps. With that, there is quite a bit of falling down, standing up, and trying again. With that in mind, we are starting slowly and initially we are working on getting the kinks worked out over the first few days.”
“When we come out of this situation,” he said, “I don’t expect that learning will ever be the same”
Trinity Lutheran School also started distance learning already on Monday, March 23, and day one seemed to be going well, according to School Administrator Dan Maser. Staff started to prepare with the first day of school closing on March 18 and rolled out plans over the weekend to be ready for Monday.
It’s important for students to maintain relationships and stay connected with faculty, Maser said. And those classroom connections will be done differently depending on grade level and teacher using technology like Zoom remote conferencing; Google Classroom for creating, distributing, and grading assignments in a paperless way; and Seesaw, another digital portfolio to support learning at home. And like other local schools Trinity had to make sure that students have the necessary devices and technology platforms..
“This is a huge learning curve for all of us,” Maser said. But to make school as normal through the whole COVID classroom term, even though students are not in school, he notes that online attendance is being taken each day.
