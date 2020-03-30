In recent days, our school district has been called upon to serve our community in ways we’ve never before imagined. In responding to this call, we are working incredibly hard to navigate in such a way as to balance the personal concerns of the amazing individuals who work for our district and serve our students with the call to continue to serve our community as we face a global health pandemic.
With the monumental shift in operations and the nature of services being provided by our district that really begins today. Our Leadership Team has been working to develop appropriate plans for the unique situation we are navigating, one that balances service to our students and community in relation to taking care of the health and well-being of our employees and their families.
Our Leadership Team has been meeting and working to prepare plans that will provide a variety of services to our school community:
• Shift our learning format from in person to distance learning delivery, with the potential of this service lasting for an extended period of time. Distance learning begins on Monday, March 30. Each of our school leaders have been in contact with their communities so everyone is informed and ready when this shift happens.
• Food distribution for all children across the district that began on Monday, March 16. Food for any child under the age of 18 is available at Central Elementary, the Hamburg Firehall, and Kurious Kids Preschool in Cologne. Pick-up times are from 7:00-9:00 A.M. If you are having difficulty getting food, please contact the school distict at 952-467-7000. Food is available to any child, regardless of where they attend school.
• Launch of a child care program for the children of essential personnel-- medical, police, fire, and public services. This is a critical piece of our plan. It ensures our first responders can continue their work to keep us all safe; most importantly, our most vulnerable neighbors.
The membership on our district Leadership Team has grown as the planning for our new services has become more complex. In reality, all members of our school district staff are responding to changing how our district serves our community. Different members of our team are in constant communication with outside agencies such as the Centers for Disease Control, Minnesota Department of Health, Carver County Public Health, and others.
I am proud and appreciative of the people working in our school district and how they are responding to meet the needs of our community in these challenging times. Together, our community will meet the challenges we are facing with grace, dignity, and deep compassion for our neighbors.
Timothy Schochenmaier is superintendent of ISD 108 in Norwood Young America.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.