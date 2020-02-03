There have been hotdish comparisons going on for years at church functions, Super Bowl parties and any other pot-luck you might have attended. But on Tuesday, Jan. 21, at the Waconia American Legion, there was a crowning of a true hotdish champion.
Scandia Lodge/Sons of Norway hosted the event to dish up a meal for its members and recognize the best hotdish with a trophy – a gilded casserole and oven mitts.
But don’t refer to a hotdish as a casserole, members warned. “Casserole is just fancy talk – a casserole is actually the dish that a hotdish goes in.”
To the uninitiated, hotdish is the unofficial state cuisine of Minnesota, according the book How to Talk Minnesotan. It’s a one-dish meal – a comfort food found in households across the Upper Midwest that incorporates simple, thrifty ingredients and mix-it-together cooking techniques. Generally, a creamy sauce binds together three essential hotdish components: starch, protein and vegetable.
The documentary Minnesota Hotdish: A Love Story speculates the Great Depression established hotdish as a food staple – an effective, affordable way to feed entire families with canned food and limited meat. The word “hotdish” was first used in a 1930 Minnesotan cookbook published by the Grace Lutheran Ladies Aid. This landmark recipe called for hamburger meat, onions, celery, canned peas, canned tomato soup, and Creamettes — Minnesota macaroni — all to be stirred together and baked.
A judge at last Tuesday’s hotdish competition noted that “with hotdish texture is nearly as important as taste.”
Ironically, the week of the local hotdish competition, Sen. Amy Klobuchar supporters were holding “hotdish house parties” in Iowa trying to court presidential votes. And the Minnesota congressional delegation annually holds its own hotdish competition, a friendly food battle with the winner taking home a plaque made from a glass casserole dish. In 2016, before being encouraged to resign following a scandal, then Sen. Al Franken entered what he called a “Land of 10,000 Calories” hotdish.
Entries in the local hotdish contest last week included “No-skito,” a mosquito-free corn-based dish, great for outdoor summertime pot-lucks, Greek spaghetti, taco pie, a chicken pot pie, a turkey and artichoke dish, and a “calico bean” dish.
What! No tater tot hotdish?
Not this time. That is except for the embossed tater tots in the hotdish traveling trophy.
And the winner of the trophy: Kurt Zuppke for his calico beans.
Zuppke said the secret to the recipe was Jimmy Dean and venison sausage. He said he didn’t know what calico beans were and later admitted that his wife made the dish.
“Wait, no, does that mean I’m disqualified?” Zuppke asked.
Not in this case.
But in true Scandinavian fashion, one member suggested Zuppke put down a deposit for safe return of the trophy next year.
