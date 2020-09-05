The Watertown-Mayer soccer team returned to the field this past week, winning the home opener 3-0 over Mayer Lutheran before defeating Hutchinson 4-0 the next day. The Royals felt like they let some scoring chances slip in the opener against the Crusaders, but a win is a win.
“First game of the season, I think that we have a lot of improving to do, but it’s always good to start with a W,” said coach Joseph Perez.
While they agree that there are adjustments that need to be made, the build up play looked strong. The Royals were able to possess the ball and move it up the field efficiently, keeping the pressure on Mayer Lutheran.
“As a team we played really well, working the ball up the field, we had a lot of short passes and we made those short passes.” Maggie Czinano said. “Up to the 18 we worked the ball, we got the ball up there, we only need to improve on our finishing from here and we’ll be a solid team.”
Watertown-Mayer won the possession game and had the ball in the attacking third for quite a while, that is where they feel like their play broke down a bit. Part of that was the Crusaders crowding the box with defenders. The Royals were able to get the ball in and around the 18, but struggled to put it away at times.
“They put a lot of defenders in the 18, so we just have to be a little more composed when working the ball around, but thats a part of the game,” said Perez. “They did what they had to do to get stops and it’s our job to try to put it in either way.”
And again, part of the credit goes to the rising Crusader program that is coming off of their program’s first ever winning season a year ago. Centerback Katie Jensen frustrated the attack coming down the left side and even had a header save on the goal line to keep the Royals from scoring too much. And if the ball did get by her, goalkeeper Liz Lenzen was there to clean up. Lenzen tallied a dozen saves while diving all over the place to keep the ball out of the net.
“She did really good,” said Mercedes Burmeister. “A lot of those shots were hard to save.”
And while Lenzen had a busy night, Watertown-Mayer’s Hailey Volkart was relatively quiet in goal, as Watertown-Mayer’s centerback duo of Czinano and Burmeister thwarted most attacking opportunities from the Crusaders.
“Their centerbacks played fantastic, we tried everything we could to manufacture [offense],” said Mayer Lutheran coach Keith Traska. “Their defense is good, they’re fast, they’re big, they’re strong.”
With the defense playing well, the Royals were able to throw attack after attack at the Crusader net. Jordyn Salzsiedler was the first to score, putting the ball in the back of the net just a few minutes into the game. Then late in the first half, Carly Killian pounced on the ball in the 18, punting the ball past the keeper to put Watertown-Mayer up 2-0 at the break. Then late in the game, Maris Heun, who assisted on the Killian goal, received a great cross from Alaina Thonn to put the final score at 3-0.
“Watertown-Mayer manufactured those two goals off of beautiful crosses, there’s not much you can do with crosses like that,” said Traska.
The takeaways from the early game is that Watertown-Mayer looks to be strong defensively and plays a great possession game, the finishing just needs to improve.
“We had a lot of shots on goal, we just need a little bit of composure in the 18,” said Perez. “I think we worked the ball extremely well from the back, I’m sure we had quite a bit of possession, but at the end of the day, whoever scores the most goals [wins].”
Those shooting woes could just be the result of an unusual offseason that saw many restrictions over the summer months, as the Royals put four goals on the board against Hutchinson the following day. Hailey Bogema and Eleanor Rundell both score in the first half on two assists from Heun and one from Megan Barnhart. Then Salziedler scored on an assist from Fiona Williams before assisting Heun on the final goal of the game.
The Royals host Delano Sept. 8 before traveling to Jordan Sept. 10 in a shortened season that will see less games.
“It’s going to be a short season, so we’re going to try to milk every moment,” said Perez.
Though the season will look different, the level of competition should still be high.
“I think that we are going to be pretty competitive as always,” Perez said. “Every year is different, but I think that the team has worked hard to get where they need to be. I think that we have earned the respect of the teams in the conference and the teams in the section. So I think the expectation is for us to compete in every game.”
That sentiment is echoed by Waconia coach Ivan Woyno, who predicted a three-way race for the top spot in the Wright County Conference.
“You’ll see Watertown-Mayer has moved up in their style of play and how competitive they’ve become, they’re definitely a team to beat,” he said. “Orono graduated quite a few seniors, you never take them lightly, but thats a different dynamic there. I still see Orono, Watertown-Mayer and us, in some sort of order, at the top of the WCC.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.