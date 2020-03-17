Carver County has activated the county’s Emergency Operation Center in an effort to combat the widening COVID-19 outbreak, according to county officials.

The county has also teamed with Ridgeview Medical Center to launch a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site and triage hotline.

Ridgeview and county officials ask that residents who are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms - which include difficulty breathing, fever and a dry cough - to call 952-361-1559 between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m., Monday through Friday. Carver County Public Health staff will then gauge caller symptoms to make sure they qualify for COVID-19 testing, according to officials.

If callers qualify, they will be directed to the drive-thru testing site. Local officials stressed that there is no cost associated with the tests, which will be administered by Ridgeview staff.

Only adults ages 18-75 qualify for testing.

