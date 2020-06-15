By this time most years, organizers of the annual Waconia Relay for Life event would have their plans in place and be ready to go.
Not this year.
The 2020 fight against cancer fundraising event was scheduled for Friday, Aug. 21, from 4 p.m. to midnight at the Carver County Fairgrounds, but because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and the Fair Board cancelling events through August (see related article), it’s not clear yet what it will look like.
Team captains next planning meeting is Wednesday, June 17, at 6 p.m. at the City Square Park in Waconia. The event leadership team had been discussing both virtual and in person components, keeping social distancing in mind.
“Even if the most we can do is have luminaria bags out where people can drive through, we still want to have the feeling of being part of the relay,” said Relay for Life Co-chair Connie Schwichtenberg.
In the meantime, organizers are asking for relay participants to sign up now to get the date on the calendar and keep up to date on event and campaign information. If you haven’t yet, register today at www.relayforlife.org/waconiamn and invite team members to do the same.
Schwichtenberg notes the name of the local event is now Carver County Relay for Life because it will be the only relay in the county this year. Both Chaska and Norwood Young America also hosted events previously.
Last Monday, June 1, was the kickoff for a statewide Stronger Together MN campaign for all Relay for Life events in the state. That campaign will last through June and July, wrapping up with a day of virtual celebration on Aug. 1. Over the next eight weeks, campaign organizers will reach out via email and social media channels with different mission moments, engagement opportunities and fundraising ideas.
“While we have to operate differently this year, we want to show that we truly are stronger together in the fight against cancer,” Schwichtenberg said. “And we are excited to find new ways to engage the community.”
Stay tuned for more details.
Area Relay for Life events have raised more than $2 million in the fight against cancer over the past decade. All money raised stays in Minnesota to help local patients.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.