After much planning and re-planning, final plans are in place for this year’s Carver County Relay for Life which will take place virtually on Friday, Aug. 21, from 7-10 p.m.
In the midst of uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic that the world is fighting through social distancing, event organizers too have chosen to fight cancer through distancing and social media platforms.
“Even though we are not inviting anyone to physically join us in walking together in the same space, we are inviting everyone to like and follow our Relay for Life of Carver County Facebook page to watch our live streaming of the various ceremonies that would take place at a traditional relay event,” said Relay for Life Co-chair Connie Schwichtenberg.
In preparation for the event, organizers will be holding one last team captain meeting/donation collection on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 6-8 p.m. at City Square Park in Waconia. Captains do not need to attend the meeting for the entire time, simply stop in, drop off donations, get any questions answered, and pick up items that will help individual mini relays be successful, including luminaria bags and candles.
At this meeting, there will also be “Survivor bags” available for the registered survivors which include a 2020 purple survivor t-shirt that can be worn on Friday, Aug. 21, in honor of the event.
If you cannot make it to pick up your survivor bag at that time, please contact Connie (612-242-1990) or Buffy (612-280-8187) to make arrangements to get it to you before Friday, so you can proudly wear your purple shirt.
Even if you are not on a team, all cancer survivors are invited to take a picture in their survivor shirt, or another purple shirt and share it on the Relay for Life Facebook page.
For those of you who are still interested, it is not to late to start a team, join a team, or donate. Check out the website www.relayforlife.org/waconiamn to get the latest details and see a list of our local sponsors. No donation is too small, every dollar counts to help fund research and patient care programs.
