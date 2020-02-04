by AL LOHMAN
There have been several blood donation drives held in the area this month and several more are scheduled in the coming weeks.
Why now?
Well, it’s national blood donor month for one and the need for blood is especially great this time of year.
The holidays tend to interrupt regular blood drive scheduling and winter is a notoriously difficult time to collect enough blood and platelet donations to meet patient needs, according to Sue Thesenga, American Red Cross communications manager.
Winter weather is a factor, threatening to cancel blood drives and keeping donors away. So is escalating cold and flu season which can prevent some donors from giving.
“The Red Cross now has a critical shortage of type O blood and urgently needs donors to restock the shelves,” Thesenga said.
Every day, the Red Cross must collect nearly 13,000 blood donations and more than 2,600 platelet donations for patients at about 2,500 hospitals and transfusion centers nationwide. Regionally the Red Cross conducts on average about 25-30 blood drives each day, and on average about 800 units of blood need to be collected each day to meet patient demand.
Shortfalls in donations can cause delays in essential medical care for patients who rely on blood to survive. Blood and platelet recipients include accident and burn victims, heart surgery patients, organ transplant patients, and those receiving treatment for leukemia, cancer or sickle cell disease.
The Red Cross is the single largest provider of blood products in the U.S. supplying nearly 40 percent of the nation’s blood supply each year, Thesenga notes.
Memorial Blood Centers is another major blood supplier that holds blood drives in the area, including at Ridgeview Medical Center and the Mound Westonka area. Ridgeview hosts quarterly blood drives on its Waconia campus for staff and the public. Last year, 1,100 units of blood were used throughout the Ridgeview system, according to lab director Dean Porter.
About 80 percent of Red Cross blood donations are made at blood drives organized by volunteer sponsor groups and coordinators, according to Thesenga. That could be churches, schools, community groups and organizations
Like the Waconia American Legion, which has a drive coming up Feb. 12, 1-7 p.m. Or the Waconia Lions Club, which hosts two drives a year with the Red Cross. The next one is coming up March 4, 2-7 p.m., at Bayview Elementary.
The Cologne Lions Club has one coming up too on Feb. 12. They have been doing blood drives an average of three times a year for 30 years, according to volunteer coordinator Karen Shambour. With an average blood draw of 50 units at each drive, that’s some 4,500 units collected over the years
In Norwood Young America, the Edward Born American Legion Auxiliary has hosted a bloodmobile for 53 consecutive years, according to volunteer coordinator LaVonne Kroells. The next one will be March 2 at Willkommen Pavilion.
Kroells notes the patients typically don’t use an entire unit of whole blood. The blood is separated into four components and only the component that is needed for treatment is given to the patient. So, a bloodmobile that collects 100 units of blood, will actually benefit 300 to 400 patients because of the separation process.
One of the largest blood drives in the state is the Mound Westonka community blood drive – actually a series of drives at different locations around the community. This year’s drive starts Feb. 20, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., at the Gillespie Center in Mound.
Partnering organizations include churches Our Lady of the Lake, St. John’s, Mount Olive, Mound Fire Department, American Legion and new this year, Back Channel Brewing Company. The drive last year collected 236 units of blood and was one of the top 15 in the state, according to Maryann Malec, Memorial Blood Centers donor recruitment manager.
And volunteers will already be recruiting donors and volunteers at the current drive for the next drive, said Mindy Anderson, director at the Gillespie Center for 13 years.
Malec notes the Mound Westonka community has an extensive cadre of dedicated volunteers who eagerly promote the drive with flyers – even phone calls.
High school and college students are another important demographic in supporting a strong blood supply. Students give about 20 percent of all Red Cross blood donations, and donations typically decline when schools are out of session, Thesenga notes. Another goal with student drives is get young people started early and become regular donors, according to blood drive organizers.
Locally, Waconia High School has a blood drive coming up on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
“We try to work it close to Valentine’s Day, sometimes known as National Donor Day, to raise awareness of the importance of donating blood,” said Student Council Advisor Brooke McMeen. “It’s a tradition that is loved by teachers, students, and community blood donors.”
The drive draws on average about 90-100 donations in a day.
“A lot of students participate because they are contributing to a great cause,” McMeen said. “Some participate because they’ve never donated before and see it as a ‘coming of age’ type event. Others have seen their parents do it and want to do the same.”
Some long-time blood donors give out of a sense of duty, blood drive organizers say. And many of them are members of a 10, 20 or even 100-gallon club. Others know a family member or friend who has been saved by a blood donation – maybe even themselves. It’s also an easy way to give and doesn’t cost money, just an hour or so of their time.
Hosting a blood drive is easy too. The Red Cross and Memorial Blood Centers provide equipment, beds and staff – sometimes even volunteers of their own. The host site provides greeters and refreshments, typically juice and snacks to rehydrate and reenergize.
Lois Maetzold, who has been organizing blood drives in the Mayer-New Germany area for the past 20 years, goes one step further. She likes to provide a hot meal for donors, volunteers and blood collection staff.
Maetzold said she views her volunteer time as a way to give back to the community and create a sense of community with members working together for a good cause. It’s a great social opportunity too. The American Red Cross Bloodmobile is coming to the St. Mark’s Fellowship Center, 211 Adams Ave. S. in New Germany on Tuesday, Feb. 4 from 1 – 7 p.m.
Volunteer Kroells points out that 48 percent of the general population is eligible to donate blood, but only 4-5 percent actually donate. So, even a slight increase in blood donors could help considerably more patients.
What’s the number one people don’t give? Is it the needles?
“No,” says Dalbec of Memorial Blood Centers. “It’s that they don’t get asked.”
In Cologne, blood drive coordinator Shambour makes it a point to ask. She calls regular and potential blood donors about each upcoming blood drive.
“I think that makes it a bit more personal and we generally get a really good response,” she said.
If you haven’t been called or asked from a blood drive coordinator about giving blood consider this story the ask.
